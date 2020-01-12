Biggs, a standout as both a kick returner and wide receiver, was named to the All-Purpose squad by the JC Athletic Bureau and the California Community College Football Coaches Association.

College of the Siskiyous sophomore football player D’Angelo Biggs earned Region 1 All-California first-team honors on offense recently.

Biggs, a standout as both a kick returner and wide receiver, was named to the All-Purpose squad by the JC Athletic Bureau and the California Community College Football Coaches Association.

Biggs finished the year with nine receiving touchdowns and 610 yards. He averaged 21 yards per catch. Biggs had 744 kickoff return yards with one touchdown and averaged 27.6 yards per return.

A highlight for Biggs took place on the road on Nov. 9 versus Feather River. He finished with 186 yards on five catchers and had four touchdowns, including two TD grabs of 83 and 57 yards. He finished the day with 233 kickoff return yards, including a return of 53 yards.

Biggs earned first-team National - Norcal Conference honors this past fall.