IWV Soccer Club recently completed their fourth competitive fall season since forming in 2015. Teams from the U10, U12 and U14 age groups competed in the Golden Valley Soccer League this fall. GVSL is a division of the CalSouth Soccer League, with games primarily played on Saturdays in Bakersfield.

“This was our most successful fall soccer season,” said Scott Craft, Head Coach for the club. “We’ve watched our players grow and develop each year and we really saw that reflected in their competitive play this year.”

The U14 team took 2nd place in their age group, and the other teams strengthened throughout the season. “Even when we ended up losing games, we are happy with the degree of skill and effort we’re seeing from our players,” Craft continued.

IWV Soccer Club was formed in 2015 with the combination of local travel teams Scorpions and Phoenix.

“We wanted to support competitive soccer in Ridgecrest and felt that the best way to maximize opportunities for our local youth was to create one unified club,” said IWVSC Board President Kelly Blake.

Local businesses sponsor the teams, and the club conducts various fundraisers throughout the year - such as bake sales, spaghetti dinners and car washes.

Like other local sports organizations, IWVSC pays for field usage and lights to the City of Ridgecrest - fees that will increase significantly over the next two years. Additional fees are paid to the Golden Valley Soccer League to pay professional referees, field usage, player insurance and other game-day fees.

“We are a non-profit organization,” Blake continued. “The fees we collect go directly to the teams to pay the costs of playing. We are very fortunate because all of our coaches are fully licensed, but donate their time to the club.”

Not paying coaches, which deviates from the norm found in most travel leagues, helps the club keep its costs to a reasonable level.

Players paid $120 for the fall season (September - November). Spring costs run $50 for the February - April tournament season, and $25 for May (preparing for the annual 5-a-Side Legacy Tournament held in Ridgecrest on Memorial Day Weekend).

“We are excited to see our organization growing,” said Blake. “This year we continued our Junior Academy (ages 4-6) and split out our Under 8 group. Both practiced twice a week, but did not travel. Both age groups focused on individual technique, and the U8s also worked on team play as they build towards the competitive older age groups.”

Thanks mostly to a successful fundraising year, IWVSC will send the three teams to two spring tournaments. The fundraising also comes back to players in keeping registration costs down, free practice gear and updated equipment.

“We do not want financial constraints to be the reason a child is unable to play competitive soccer,” said Head Coach Scott Craft. “Part of our mission is to give training opportunities to kids from all walks of life. We offer need-based scholarships and have free cleats and other equipment available to our players to ensure no one is left out due to financial need.”

For more information on IWVSC, visit http://www.iwvsoccerclub.com or find the club on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/iwvsoccerclubridgecrest/.

For the spring, IWVSC recommends that new players to the sport take advantage of soccer offered by the City of Ridgecrest; however, for those players with experience, registration is now open, through their website, for players born 2013-2008!