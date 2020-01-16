Local trainer finding success competing in Spartan Races

Local trainer and athlete Jose Barrera has been finding success in the Spartan Race circuit.

What is a Spartan Race? It is a series of obstacle races of varying distances and difficulty levels. Spartan races are on dirt trails and can include mountains with different inclines and elevations as well as varying weather climates. These races are held all over the world.

There are four levels of races, Sprint, Super, Beast and Ultra Beast. The Sprint is a 3 mile race with 20 obstacles, the Super is a 6 mile race with 25 obstacles, the Beast is 13.1 miles and has 30 obstacles and the Ultra Beast is 30 miles with 60 obstacles. If you complete a Sprint, Super and a Beast or Super Beast in a calendar year than you have completed a trifecta.

Talking with Jose, I wanted to know how he got involved in these events. Jose said, “I got involved in Spartan racing about a year and a half ago. I went to watch a race in Sacramento, it was my first time watching something like that. After that weekend, I wanted to take on that challenge and signed up for a race in Chino Hills to see if I would like it. After that first race, I was hooked and could not wait to do another one. I did three races in 2018, one of each to complete a trifecta that year.”

To compete in these races, an athlete has to be in top form, It isn't just about being strong, you have to be in peak condition and be agile as well. So with that being said, when did Jose first get into fitness? “I have been into fitness and training for about 7 years now. I have always been an athlete playing multiple sports in high school and playing soccer at the college level. It wasn't until my Junior year that I first walked into a weight room and started lifting weights. I was a skinny guy with not much muscle and weighing only 135 lbs.”

He continued, “I wanted to become a better athlete. I wanted to be bigger, stronger and faster so I was in the gym everyday. After graduating high school, I ended up getting my personal training certification and pursued a career as a personal trainer. My goal was, and still is, to help people become a better version of themselves by helping them lose weight, build muscle and educate them on proper nutrition.”

So to prepare for a race, I asked Jose what his routine was. He said, “ A usual training day consists of morning weights and afternoon running. Most of the weight portion of my training includes compound and functional exercises such as squats, dead lifts, bench press, pull ups and burpees. The running portion includes running anywhere from 6 to 13 miles, depending on the race I am prepping for. On certain days, I will run time and on other I will run for distance. A week before race day, the distance will drop a little everyday and the intensity will go up. Usually, the Friday before a race weekend, I will be running 1 to 2 miles at a faster pace.”

So far Jose has run 21 races, in 2018 he ran 2 Sprints, 1 Super and 1 Beast. In 2019, he ran 5 Sprints, 5 Supers, 5 Beast and 2 Trails. He completed 5 trifectas in 2019 and has run a total of 163.1 miles and is ranked in the top 3% of participants. He placed 1st in the Spartan US Trail Championship 2019 10k, 2nd place in the Los Olivos Beast Spartan Race and 2nd place in the Lebec Trail 10k. In the Laughlin Spartan Super he was 1st out of 2521, in the Laughlin Sprint he was 1st out of 1224 and in the Central California Super Beast he was 4th out of 437.

Jose is definitely an elite athlete and we hope that he continues to do well and improve even more. This year, he will be running in the Semi Pro division. Jose would like to thank the West Side Recreation and Park District for their sponsorship in 2019 as well as the individuals that helped him out.