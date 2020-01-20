Young team with freshman and sophomores learning at it plays

In Wildcat soccer news, the girls varsity team played two home games last week, the first was against Arvin which ended with a score of 2-1. The second game was against RFK and the Wildcats lost that game as well 1-0. The team is now 2-2 in league play.

The boys varsity team played Arvin last Friday and lost that contest 3-0. The boys are currently 0-2-1 in league play.

I caught up with the boys coach, Robert Gonzalez and spoke to him about the team. The coach said, "We have a really young team, I brought up some freshman and sophomores and hopefully will teach them how to play as a team. We have taken some bad losses but with every loss, we learn valuable lessons. I know we will take some.losses this season but as this team gels we will get better. I am already seeing some improvement in the way they play and as the season progresses we will be a formidable challenge."

Coach Gonzalez went on to say, "I want to have soccer year round in Taft. It is something that I am looking into and hopefully can get going. It would be a great benefit to these boys to play all year as Bakersfield does."

Coach Gonzalez definitely has a plan mapped out for this team and I hope that he is able to see that plan come to life. The team will be back in action on Friday at Cesar Chavez High School.