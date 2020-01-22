This week, the Etna Lady Lions will travel Wednesday to fellow Siskiyou County school Mount Shasta for a 7 p.m. game. On Friday, Etna will play Trinity in Weaverville.

The Etna Lady Lions faced the Fall River Bulldogs at home on Tuesday, Jan. 14, and fell 43-28. It was a different story on Friday against the Modoc Lady Braves.

The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 14-8 advantage in the first quarter and led 28-18 at the half. The Lady Lions were outscored 15-10 in the second half, as Etna lost the game by 15 points.

Cailey Rizzardo had 13 points, including making seven free throws, eight rebounds, and two steals. Megan Bennett finished with five points, seven rebounds, six steals, two blocks, and two assists.

Halliday Hubbard put up five points, five rebounds, and two steals for EHS.

“We just didn’t play Etna ball,” head coach Alyssa Burrone said. “A lot of things didn’t go our way.”

On Friday, the Lady Lions came back with a 59-41 win over the Modoc Lady Braves.

Things did not start out ideally for the Lady Lions, as they trailed 8-6 at the end of the first quarter and 22-21 at the half. The Lions got things going in a big way during the third quarter, outscoring Modoc 25-10 as Etna earned the18-point victory.

“The girls started to play as a team again,” coach Burrone said. “We made adjustments and came out ready to go against Modoc and came away with a good win.”

Lilly Finley had a big game for Etna and finished with 16 points, including two 3-points, seven rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

Hubbard had 13 points, seven assists, five rebounds, and five steals. Bennett put up 11 points, including two 3-pointers, six rebounds, an assist, and a steal. Rizzardo had seven points, 13 rebounds, four assists, and a block.

Brooke Smiley finished with five points and a steal, while Emma Watton had four points and a rebound. Abbygail Duerr finished with three points, six rebounds, a steal, and a block.

Etna improved to 14-3 overall and 2-1 in the SCL. Fall River is 3-0 in the SCL, while Trinity is 2-0.

This week, the Etna Lady Lions will travel Wednesday to fellow Siskiyou County school Mount Shasta for a 7 p.m. game. On Friday, Etna will play Trinity in Weaverville.

Next week, Etna will host the Weed Lady Cougars on Homecoming night on Friday, Jan. 31. The game begins at 7 p.m. at Etna High School.