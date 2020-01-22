This week, Etna takes on the Mount Shasta Bears in SCL action on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. Friday, EHS is at Trinity High in Weaverville.

The Etna Lions varsity basketball team went 0-2 in Shasta Cascade League action this past week.

On Tuesday, Jan. 14, EHS lost to Fall River 60-46 at home. The Lions kept things reasonably close in the first half and trailed 25-19 at the half. The Bulldogs outscored the Lions 35-27 to lose by 14. Friday at home, Etna fell to the Modoc Braves 51-40. The Lions came out sharp in the first quarter and led 14-6. The Braves outscored Etna 14-2 in the second quarter, as EHS trailed at halftime 20-16. In the second half, the Braves outscored the Lions in the next two quarters to win by 11.

Etna is now 6-10 overall.

