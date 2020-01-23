Grant Lane scored 15 points and sank 3-of- 4 free throws. He had eight points in the third quarter when the Cougars were battling a Fall River rally.

The Weed Cougars boys varsity basketball team lost its first Shasta Cascade League game of the year at home Friday night.

The Cougars fell in a 60-50 decision to the Fall River Bulldogs, a team they’d beaten 46-43 in early December.

Their nemesis was hot-shooting Tim Westlund. Weed held Westlund to 11 points on three for ten shooting in their December win. On Friday, he shot a lights-out eight of 15 and hit 3three of his five three-point attempts.

Fall River took a three-point lead after a quarter, but the Cougars came back to tie the score at halftime, 25-25 before a disastrous third quarter cost them the game when they were outscored 23-14.

Fall River hit six 3-pointers while Weed could only sink one 3-pointer. The Cougars took 28 foul shots to only 11 for the Bulldogs but only shot 53 percent from the line.

Grant Lane scored 15 points and sank 3-of- 4 free throws. He had eight points in the third quarter when the Cougars were battling a Fall River rally.

Jivarqua Jordan-Foster had 12 points, and Dallas Lane put up seven points and hit Weed’s only three-point shot. Tripp Rodriguez scored six points, but the Bulldogs cut off his driving lanes and held him below his 14-point per game season scoring average.

The Cougars fell to 12-3 on the year and 2-1 in the SCL and in third place behind Fall River and Modoc.

Weed beat Modoc 65-31 early in the season and had a chance to move past them in the standings with a win in Modoc Wednesday night. The Cougars won the contest 48-33 to improve to 3-1 in the SCL and 13-3 overall. They play at Mount Shasta Friday night in an 8:30 p.m. contest.