On Wednesday, Jan. 15, the McCloud Elementary School Hawks played a couple of hard-fought basketball games against the Castle Rock Hornets in the McCloud High School gym.

The Hawks girls’ team couldn’t get ahead of the Hornets, not scoring in the first quarter and getting only three points in the second quarter when the Hornets made another two points, closing up the first half with a total of six points.

The Hawks played good defense as the ball was turned over many times. For every point the Hawks made, the Hornets also scored, ending the third quarter 7-10 with the Hornets leading. But, in the last 40 seconds of the game, the girl Hawks made a second basket ending the game 11-10 in favor of McCloud.

The high scorer for the girl Hawks was Savannah Henson, with eight points. Amirra Funk and Alaya Rogers both scored four points each for the Hornets.

For the boys’ team, it was a hands-down slam dunk, with McCloud dominating the court, ending the first quarter 16 -0. During the second quarter, Hunter Hines, with the Hornets, scored a 3-pointer. By the end of the third quarter, the Hawks were leading by 20 points. The end score was 34-9 in favor of the Hawks.