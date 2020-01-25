The Ridgecrest Winter Pool League continued play on Wednesday, marking the third week of the season.

Drop it like its hot took on Stop talking and start chalking, winning 8-1. Third place Karma also had an 8-1 victory over No. 9 Felt up. Patriots were the final team to go 8-1 this week, defeating English 101.

No. 4, 9-Ball rejects defeated the Moonshine bandits 7-2, while 5 Fingers +1 defeated Moose Balls 6-3.

The last two games were close, with the Great Whites taking a 5-4 win over Vipers, and the Chalk-oholics taking a 5-4 win over Eightful 8.

Drop it like its hot still sits in first place with a 25-2 record after three weeks of play. Patriots are 23-4 and Karma is 22-5.

All teams above .500: 9-Ball rejects (17-10), English 101 (16-11), Eightful 8 (15-12) and 5 Finger +1 (14-13).

Cindi Barnett still leads the female shooters after three weeks with a combined 6-1 score. Kara Bruce and Samantha Giffin are each 6-2.

James Hudson Sr., Walter Quan and Nick Storruste are each 6-0, leading the male shooters so far this season.

Pool play continues next Wednesday.