Dear Kobe,

Though we have only met a couple of times throughout your life, I feel compelled to tell you, thank you.

Thank you for all that you did for me as a young girl growing up watching sports.

You'll never know that reach that you had and the number of people you affected.

But here’s my story, and my thank you to you.

I wasn’t always a sports fan growing up, despite having two younger sports-obsessed brothers. It took some convincing from my youngest brother, Conner, to start watching the Lakers with him.

He texted me the morning you passed away to tell me and to comfort me. He knew how much you impacted my life.

I remember watching you on the court, along with some of the best. Your passion and knowledge of the game, coupled with a dedication to your team spoke volumes to a younger me.

I remember my first Lakers game. It was a Finals game against the Celtics. We lost. I, at 15, told someone wearing a Larry Bird jersey to “shut up and sit down” after he taunted those wearing your jersey around him.

That game changed my life. It opened my eyes to the entire sports world, and I fell in love. Hard.

If it wasn’t for you, I can honestly say I don’t know if I would be a sports reporter right now. I don’t know if I would have the friends and boyfriend that I have if it wasn’t for you.

And I met you only two or three times.

You came into the Big Newport 6 quite frequently with your wife for date night, or daughters when big named titles came out.

The first time we met I was walking you through the back to get you to the theatre. I cannot tell you how nervous I was just being there on that walkway beside you.

But that’s when you noticed my LA Kings lanyard, sticking out of my suit pocket.

You asked me who my favorite King was, and we talked about hockey. You told me why you loved the sport, and that Jonothan Quick was fun to watch in net.

You laughed with me when I said my favorite player is Kyle Clifford, fully understanding his role and why I enjoy watching him play.

You made me feel listened to, and in that moment, I was no longer nervous. I was talking with the man who helped introduce me to this world like two friends accidentally running into each other and catching up on life.

That may have been three or four years ago now.

After the tragic news Sunday, I couldn't help but cry. I mourn for you and for those who have been touched the way I have been. My heart breaks over the news of Gianna also losing her life. Thirteen was the age I started watching basketball.

You will never know the full impact you had, Kobe.

There will never be enough thanks.

There will never be the right words.

But it is all I have.

Thank you Kobe.

I will never forget you.

Rest in peace, Black Mamba.