The Cerro Coso men’s basketball team defeated Barstow 83-80 in overtime on Saturday afternoon, improving to 16-4 overall.

This also marks the fourth win in a row for the Coyotes, marking the team’s comeback after dropping three straight at the beginning of conference play.

The Coyotes held the lead during the majority of Saturday’s game, at one point leading by as much as 12 points.

Once the Vikings had officially made their comeback right before heading into the second half, head coach Chris Dugan could be heard from the sidelines saying, “We should have a 15 point lead over these guys, come on!”

The last time these two faced each other, the Coyotes won by more than 30 points.

Haven Ousely led the team, putting up 23 points against the Vikings, while Alex Dieudonne had 20 on the night.

Dieudonne also led the team in rebounds, recording nine defensive rebounds and one offensive rebound.

Ousely had an incredible seven three-pointers during Saturday's game, shooting 50 percent from behind the arc. Dieudonne went 4-5 for three-pointers as well.

With this win, the Coyotes move on to play Victor Valley on the road tonight at 6 p.m.

The Cerro Coso men’s basketball team will have another home game Feb. 5 against Chaffey at 6 p.m., followed by their last regular-season home game against Palo Verde on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 3 p.m.