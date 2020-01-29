The Eagles play doubleheaders against Porterville on Wednesday and Thursday. Their first home game will be Feb. 21 against GVC rival Feather River.

Baseball in January?

Yes, the College of the Siskiyous team traveled to Gilroy to face Gavilan College, where they took 2 of 3 games in a season-opening series.

Returning pitcher Joseph Saentz got the Eagles off to a good start on Friday, pitching six innings and giving up only two earned runs while striking out five to get the 11-4 win.

First baseman Manny Carino provided much of the firepower for the Eagles. He went 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs. Andrew Enwiya had three RBIs in his Eagle debut

The teams split Saturday’s doubleheader, with COS winning the first game 7-6 and dropping the seven-inning finale 5-2. Starter Stephen Perry went 5.1 innings and allowed one earned run while striking out four in his first start for the Eagles. Joseph Sanez homered, and Adam Villasenor was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

The second game was shortened to seven innings, as COS lost 5-2 despite giving up only four hits. Braxton Barnes, who starred for Weed High School last year, went three innings in his first college game. The fireballing right-hander gave up one hit in three innings, striking out four and walking three. Mason Bowden doubled in a run for the Eagles, who only had six hits for the game.

