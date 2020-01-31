Most fisherman getting at least one and fish up to 3 pounds reported

JIM MATTHEWSíS PICKS OF THE WEEK

1. A shared top spot continues to go to Hesperia Lake and Mojave Narrows Park Lake. Both waters continue to have pretty good trout action and the bite has been ongoing for two weeks now. Hesperia Lake continues to produce a few bigger trout. The best bite has been on PowerBaits in an array of colors and scents, but as many fish are being caught on small trout jigs and plastics. For an update on the Hesperia bite, call 760-244-5951. For the latest on Mojave Narrows, call 760-245-2226.

2. The winter bite on bigger class crappie has just continued to perk along at Lake Isabella with fish up into the two-pound class being caught every week for the past week. There is light pressure, but all the action is all in deep water around the trees or marina, with the fish being caught in 30 to 50-plus feet of water almost exclusively on live minnows. For an update on this action and top spots, check with Bobís Bait at 661-833-8657.

3. A surprise trout stocking at Apollo Park on Monday this week has made for good fishing on the rainbows with a lot of one- to four-pound fish showing on rainbow PowerBait and salmon eggs. There were a number of limits posted both Tuesday and Wednesday during a mid-morning bite. For at update on this bite, call Apollo Park at 661-940-7701 or Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

WESTERN SIERRA

LAKE ISABELLA: Continued light fishing pressure, but the deep-water crappie bite has continued to produce good fish for the dedicated minnow anglers fishing in 30- to 50-plus feet of water around flooded trees and near most of the marinas. The crappie are mostly quality fish, running from æ-pound up to two pounds. The bite is almost exclusively on small, live minnows. There also continues to be a fair catfish bite on fish to six pounds on Triple S dip bait, clams, shad, sardines, chicken liver, all used with scent added. But few anglers fishing cats right now. Only a few largemouth from deep water, and no bluegill, carp, or trout reports this week. The lake elevation is 2,560.33 feet, down just .04 feet from last week. The lake remains at 30 percent full and very stable right now. Information: Bobís Bait 661-833-8657 or www.bobsbaitbucket.com, North Fork Marina at 760-376-1812, or Copeís Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.

KERN RIVER: The trout bite continues pretty good in both the upper and lower river. There were plants in sections 3, 4, and 6 last week, and section 4 was on the list for this week. There are good numbers of holdover fish spread throughout the plant areas. Good anglers are getting some limits, and an occasional bigger fish continues to show in the lower river. Salmon eggs, nightcrawlers, Roostertails and Blue Fox spinners, and SuperDupers are the best baits and lures. Very low flows for fishermen in both the upper (346 cfs) and lower river (450 cfs). Fly-fishing action fair on the upper river from Kernville up to the Johnsondale Bridge and above, but very cold water conditions. The bass action in the lower river has also been slow on nightcrawlers and small reaction baits. Information: Kern River Fly Shop 760-376-2040 or (www.kernriverflyfishing.com) or Gateway Market 760-376-2424.

AQUEDUCT NEAR TAFT: Flows have come up a little in the past week, and the striper bite is still fair on baits, with quite a few keeper fish. Blood worms or live minnows are the best baits, but also some fish on sardines. The catfish bite is slow on cut baits and dip baits at most bridge crossings and weirs. Mackerel, blood or lug worms, or chicken liver fished along the bottom are the best baits. Anglers are reminded the limit on stripers is two fish greater than 18 inches, while the largemouth limit is five fish. Information: Bobís Bait 661-833-8657 or www.bobsbaitbucket.com or Copeís Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.

MILL CREEK PARK AND CANAL: Overall very slow with almost no fishing pressure and no reports of carp, bluegill, or catfish.

RIVER WALK PARK LAKE: DFW trout plant two weeks ago, but the bite has been pretty much dead for the past week. Still the odd trout being caught on on Mice Tails, PowerBait with garlic oil, gold spinners, Phoebes, or Kastmasters. Other species are very slow, too. Information Bobís Bait 661-833-8657.

HART PARK LAKE: Dead for trout with no plants in two months, and the lake is not slated to get DFW trout this week or next week. No fishing pressure this past week and very slow action on all other species, too.

TRUXTUN LAKE: Almost no fishing pressure and there have not been any carp, bass, or bluegill reported.

MING LAKE: Most recent DFW trout plant was two weeks ago, and the bite has slowed way down since. Diligent anglers are still getting a few trout on Mice Tails, PowerBait with garlic oil, or garlic nightcrawlers. No DFW plants on the list for this week or next week. The bright spot in this report is that a few crappie are starting to show in the evenings on live minnows. Very slow other species.

BRITE LAKE: DFW trout plant two weeks ago, and a few trout continue to show on garlic PowerBait, Power Worms, or Mice Tails on light tackle. A few small crappie reported this past week. Other species are slow.

BUENA VISTA LAKES: The trout action has remained pretty fair with plants last week and two weeks ago. Many anglers are getting at least one or two fish, and some of the trout caught continue to be pretty good quality (over three pounds). The best bite has been on Mice Tails with a few fish on garlic nightcrawlers, PowerBait, and small trout jigs. Other bites are very slow with no bass, carp, crappie, or bluegill reported. Fishing information: Bobís Bait 661-833-8657 or www.bobsbaitbucket.com or Copeís Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.

WOOLLOMES LAKE: No reports.

SUCCESS LAKE: DFW trout plants two and five weeks ago. Overall slow fishing with little pressure, but a few bass continued to show on structure with plastics or jigs. No crappie, bluegll, or catfish reports. The lake elevation is 600.58 feet, up 1.25 feet from last week. The lake is at 15 percent capacity. Information: Copeís Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.

KAWEAH LAKE: DFW trout plants two and five weeks weeks ago. The overall bite is still slow with very little fishing pressure, but some bass are showing on plastics and jigs in deeper water. No bluegill and catfish being reported. Lake elevation is currently 602.04 feet, up 3.28 feet from last week (after falling 13 feet the previous two weeks). The lake is at 11 percent capacity. Information: Sierra Sporting Goods at 559-592-5212.

HIGH DESERT WATERS

VICTORVILLE REGION

HESPERIA LAKE: The trout action remains good with weekly plants from Mt. Lassen Trout Farms. Last weekís plant was 1,000 pounds, and the plant next week (on Tuesday, not Thursday) is slated to be 2,000 pounds. The average fish are running 1-8 to two pounds, but some bigger fish are landed each week. One of the best fish this past week was a 7.9-pounder caught by Matt McIntosh, Hesperia, on a black plastic jig. Frank Villa, Apple Valley, caught a 7.7-pounder, while Richard Presto, Upland, had a 7.2-pounder rainbow. Scott Martin, Barstow, caught a seven-pound trout, and Ben Buetel, Ontario, landed a 6.2-pound trout. Lake information: 800-521-6332 or 760-244-5951.

JESS RANCH LAKES: The trout action has finally taken off with a very good bite over the past week in both lakes. The top baits has been PowerBait in salmon peach, chartreuse, and rainbow, nightcrawlers, and small trout jigs or plastics. Best spots include the northern and western shores of lake 2 and the eastern and western shore near the drain of lake 3. Other species very slow. For more information call (760)240-1107 or go to www.jessranchlakesnews.com.

MOJAVE NARROWS: The trout action has been fair to good over the past week with most anglers getting at least a fish or two. There are weekly 609-pound plants on Thursdays. Best action has been on PowerBait and small trout plastics or jigs. Ramino Majana, Hesperia, landed a two-pound trout from Horseshoe Lake on PowerBait. There was another DFW trout plant slated for this week, and there was a DFW stock last week. These are in addition to the county plants. The park is only open Thursday through Monday, closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Information, call 760-245-2226.

HIGH DESERT WATERS

ANTELOPE VALLEY REGION

APOLLO PARK LAKE: There was a trout stocking early this week with a lot of two-pound trout with some to four pounds. The best bite has been on rainbow PowerBait and salmon eggs. Quite a few limits reported Tuesday and Wednesday, and the top action has been mid-morning. A few carp have been reported, but no bluegill or catfish reports either. For more information on plants and events, contact Apollo Park at 661-940-7701 or Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

JACKSON LAKE (NEAR WRIGHTWOOD): Almost no fishing pressure again this past week. No reports of trout, bluegill or carp. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

LAKE PALMDALE: The trout grand opening is this Saturday, and the lake has been planted with 36,000 pounds or rainbow trout prior to the opener. Most of the fish are 1-8 to two pounds, but one whole load was big fish from three to 12 pounds, and some might have even been bigger. The lake is open to members and their guests only, but memberships for 2020 are still available. Call the Palmdale Fin & Feather Club for membership and fishing information at 661-947-2884 or go to website at www.palmdalefinandfeatherclub.com.

QUAIL LAKE: Few reports over the past week and very light fishing pressure. There have been a few stripers caught on topwater lures, all where the water enters the lake on the north side. Fish up to six pounds. Other species have been very slow, although a couple of catfish have been caught at the outlet on the chicken liver-nightcrawler combo. No reports of largemouth or bluegill. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

CALIFORNIA AQUEDUCT (Hesperia to Quail Lake stretch): There has been a steady, fair bite on striped bass from the far west end of the aqueduct to the east in the Pearblossom area, and flows have picked up in the past week. The Muns Ranch and 110th area has been the best (or at least the busiest spot). The stripers have been from three to five pounds, and the best action is on Rat-L-Trap or similar lures. Also still a few catfish showing on chicken liver or shrimp. For both species, the best action is where there is a change in flow with road crossings, weirs, and bends the top spots. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

CENTRAL PARK LAKE (CALIFORNIA CITY): No reports again over the past week.

LITTLE ROCK RESERVOIR: No reports again this week. The lake is normally open to walk-in fishing, but the Palmdale Water District has an ongoing sediment removal project and access is restricted at times. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

SAN BERNARDINO MOUNTAIN WATERS

SILVERWOOD: Both the striped bass and trout bites have been good this past week. The DFW trout plant last week led to limits of rainbows being landed for anglers fishing around the marina and into both Miller and Cleghorn canyons. The best trout bite was on small spinners or plastics and PowerBait. Randy Snyder, Ontario, had five rainbows to 2-8 fishing Roostertails in Miller Canyon. The stripers are showing in the marina, Miller Canyon, and at the dam on anchovies or swimbaits. Trollers using umbrella rigs are getting a few bigger fish to seven pounds, but most are 1-8 to three pounds. Derek Anderson, Fontana, had a limit of 10 stripers to 3-8 fishing anchovies at the dam, while Mark Hastings, Apple Valley, also had a limit on fish to three pounds on nightcrawlers at the marina docks. A few catfish are showing on chicken liver, and the odd largemouth is starting to show on plastics. Slow other species. Lake elevation is 3335.84 feet, up .34 feet from last week (after dropping four feet the week before). Anglers should be aware of health advisories for the consumption of fish from this lake because of high PCB and mercury levels in the fish flesh and skin. Hereís the direct link to a PDF brochure explaining consumption recommendations: http://www.oehha.ca.gov/fish/so_cal/pdf_zip/081013KioskadvySilverwood.pdf. Dock fishing is allowed for $3 for adults, $2 for kids and seniors. Private boats must be inspected for zebra and quagga mussels. Boats with wet lower units will be turned away. Boats inspected and tagged at Diamond Valley and Perris will be allowed at Silverwood. The park is open seven days a week. Information: marina 760-389-2299, state park 760-389-2281, Silverwood Country store 760-389-2423.

BIG BEAR LAKE: Still cold with freezing nights. The lake hasnít been iced over much this past week, but there is still sheet ice in some areas most morning. The best shore fishing has been near the dam, but few reports. For information on fishing, call Big Bear Sporting Goods at 909-866-3222 or visit the storeís Facebook page.

GREGORY LAKE: No report available. Cold with lots of morning ice. Most recent plants over a month ago. Lake and fishing information at 909-338-2233 or on the website at lakegregoryrecreation.com/fish. Fishing updates are posted infrequently on the parkís Facebook page or website.

GREEN VALLEY LAKE: Lake mostly iced over. No fishing reports. Ice fishing is not allowed or safe. The website is www.gvlfishing.com and the Facebook page is Green Valley Lake Fishing.

INTERSTATE 5 LAKES

CASTAIC: DFW trout plant last week at the west ramp (700 pounds). The bite was good in that area through the weekend, but the action has slowed since. Still some trout showing on PowerBait. The striper action has continued to be pretty tough with the best action reported from deep water spoons, ice jigs, or cut baits (mostly bloodworms or sardines). Most of the stripers are under three pounds. The largemouth and smallmouth action has been mostly in deeper water (20 to 40 feet) and with finesse-style baits. Carl Wertz, Sun Valley, had a four-pound holdover rainbow and a two-pound smallmouth, both on nightcrawlers. Catfish and bluegill bites are slow, but a few crappie have been reported on small jigs and spoons from the lower lake. The lakeís elevation is 1,467.58 feet, down 3.68 feet from last week. This is down over 12 feet over the past three weeks. The lake is 70 percent of full pool. For information call the marina at 661-775-6232 (www.CastaicLake.com) or Tackle Express at 661-251-8700.

PYRAMID: A trout plant this past Friday, the action has been pretty good from shore or boat in the marina area and the canal by the entrance booth on spinners, PowerBait, and garlic nightcrawlers. Most of the fish are pan-sized, but a few limits reported. The striper bite has been fair, but mostly in very deep water off Chumash Island and at the dam on sardines or jigging spoons. Trollers are working the points around Chumash Island and getting a few. The largemouth and smallmouth bites both been improving with a few more fish reported this week on plastics and reaction baits in the mornings along drop-offs and points. No reports on other species. The lakeís elevation is 2,565.70 feet, up 1.11 feet from last week. This is 86 percent of full pool. There is a health warning about eating fish from Pyramid Lake (except the rainbow trout). More information at this link: http://www.oehha.ca.gov/fish/so_cal/pyramidlake2013.html. Information: Emigrant Landing entrance booth at 661-295-7155 or Tackle Express at 661-251-8700.

COLORADO RIVER

ARIZONA FISHING REPORTS: The Arizona Game and Fish Department compiles a weekly report for most waters in the state, including the Colorado Rivers. Anglers can read the report at this direct link: http://azgfd.net/artman/publish/FishingReport/.

FLOW INFORMATION: Reservoir elevation levels and flow releases for the entire lower Colorado River are available at this web site with information updated hourly: www.usbr.gov/lc/region/g4000/hourly/rivops.html.

EASTERN SIERRA

Top Eastern Sierra fishing report web sites are: www.KensSport.com (Bridgeport region), www.TheTroutFly.com (Mammoth Lakes region), and www.SierraDrifters.com (Bishop and Mammoth Lakes region).

TROUT PLANTS

For trout plants statewide, you can visit the DFWís stocking page at https://nrm.dfg.ca.gov/FishPlants/.

This weekís trout plants: In Kern County, section 4 of the Kern River will get rainbows. In San Bernardino County, Mojave Narrows Park Lake is on the list. In Inyo County, Diaz Lake, the lower Owens in section 2 and below Tinnemaha, and Pleasant Valley Reservoir are all scheduled to get trout.

Next weekís trout plants (Feb. 2-8): No local plants on the list at this time.

OCEAN FISHING REPORT

For the most comprehensive and up-to-date ocean fishing available, go to www.976-TUNA.com.

