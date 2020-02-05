The Cerro Coso men’s baseball team dropped its third game in a row, this time losing 9-0 to Bakersfield College.

Bruce Yanez recorded two of the Coyotes three hits, while Zach Anderson recorded the only other hit.

The Knights were backed by solid pitching, recording 14 combined strikeouts against the Coyotes.

Specifically, Benji Caggianelli, who pitched three innings, striking out eight while walking two.

Alejandro Murillo pitched four innings, striking out five and walking none.

For the Coyotes, Trevor French pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing six hits and six runs, striking out three and walking three.

Jacob Gregory pitched two innings, allowing three hits and one run, striking out one and walking two.

Matt Chaves pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and two runs, striking out one and walking one.

Lastly for Coso, Connor Christian pitched one inning, striking out two and walking one.

The Knights scored early, putting three up on the board in the bottom of the second, and another three in the bottom of the fourth.

Bakersfield college scored its last three runs in the bottom of the sixth and seventh innings, taking the win.

With this, the Coyotes are now 1-3 overall, while Bakersfield College is 2-3 overall.

After starting the season with four road games, the Coyotes return home today to take on Antelope Valley at 1 p.m.

They will play back-to-back against Southwestern this weekend, starting with a 2 p.m. Friday afternoon game followed by a noon game on Saturday.