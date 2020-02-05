The Burroughs High School boy’s basketball team lost 59-46 to Hesperia on Friday night.

The Scorpions continue their undefeated streak in the Mojave River League, a streak that has spanned over five years. They are currently 10-0 in the MRL, and 19-5 overall.

Hesperia’s Tony Singleton had an incredible game against the Burros by taking control of the game from the get-go, scoring three-pointers almost every time he touched the ball.

“Honestly, the last three years we have probably given [Hesperia] the best [fight] out of those 50 games we have played. Their coach would be the first to tell you,” said head coach Scott Hansen.

“Tony is a nice kid. He was making his shots, and if he wants to pose, pose.”

Despite the loss, the Burros are still going to make the playoffs because of their 5-4 record. Sultana has an opportunity to make their final record 5-5 this week, but the Burros will move onto CIF playoffs because they defeated Sultana in the second half of this season.

They Burros won their first game of playoffs last year against Costa Mesa but lost in the second round of CIF to Pacifica Christian.

“Playing on a team with great moral is one of the best experiences life has to offer. It is worth whatever effort you put into it. This team loves playing together, they all accept what the coaches are asking them to do. When someone does good, they all do good. They are all valued. It is an amazing group, and I love them,” Hansen said about the ending of regular season.

With less than a minute left, Hansen opted to put the majority of the team’s seniors, including AJ Celestine, Grant Martin, George Feldman, Sam Polk and Trevon Miller.

This marks the last regular-season home game for the Burros. The Burroughs High School boy’s basketball team will take on Oak Hills on Wednesday.

Stay tuned for the playoff schedule.