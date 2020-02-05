Wildcats take the win against the Thunderbirds 42-35 with Bree Johansen scoring 15 points.

The varsity girls basketball team hosted the RFK Thunderbirds last Wednesday. It was a sloppy game at

times but the Wildcats came away with the win 42-35.



Bree Johansen was the top scorer for Taft with 15 points in the game. Morgan Pulido addded nine

points, Sierra Kozloski and Rylee Mizener came away with four points. Mahaila Laulu and Jasmine

Hunt each scored three points, Tayler Portenga and Reagan Hamilton finished up with two points. Taft

left a lot of points at the free throw line as they only made 3 out of 14.



Pulido had a big night on the boards grabbing 14 rebounds to lead the team. Hamilton added seven,

Laulu and Johansen came away with four. Portenga added three rebounds and Kozloski and Mizener

finished with two.



Kozloski led the team in assists with six. Johansen added two and Laulu had one assist in the game.

Johansen also had one steal in the game and Hamilton had one block in the game.

On Friday, the girls traveled to Shafter to play a game against the Generals. This was a close game but

Shafter managed to grab the win 44-41. This loss drops Taft to 4-3 in league play and fourth place in

the standings.



Hamilton got back to her scoring ways and led the team with 21 points in this game. Johansen added 10

points, Pulido had nine and Portenga added one point. The Wildcats shot a lot better from the free

throw line in this game going 8 for 12.



Hamilton led the team in rebounding with 16. Pulido grabbed six, Laulu had five, Johansen had four

and Kozloski added two. Kozloski and Hamilton both had two assists in the game and Laulu and Pulido

each had one. Pulido came away with five steals in the game, Laulu had three and Hamilton had two.

Hamilton and Johansen both had one block in the game.

The girls will to McFarland on Wednesday to play the Cougars.