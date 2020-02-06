The Eagles have home contests with College of the Redwoods, the GVC leader, Thursday at 5 p.m., and with Shasta on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The College of the Siskiyous men couldn’t duplicate the magic of their last-second win over Butte on Monday, losing to Feather River 79-70 at home last Wednesday night.

They trailed 36-30 at the half with season-leading scorer Dwayne McClendon putting up 16 points and J’Quail Hanks adding 8. The Eagles led most of the first half, but Feather River outscored Siskiyous 12-4 over the last 4 minutes to grab the lead.

The Eagles took short leads a couple of times in the second half, but Feather River pulled away late for the win. Kody Bauman scored 10 points in the half, but the Golden Eagles’ defense cooled off McClendon, limiting him to seven points.

COS hit only four of their 18 three-pointers, well below their 36 percent season average.

McClendon ended the night with 23 points and seven rebounds. Kody Bauman hit 6-of- 8 shots for 14 points while pulling down six rebounds. J’Quail Hanks scored 11 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and dished four assists.

COS lost its rematch with Butte on Saturday night in Oroville 58-46.

