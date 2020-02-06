This week, all three teams were at home against Central Valley on Tuesday. The Yreka freshmen and JV won, while the varsity lost to drop to 11-13 overall and 2-5 in the NAL. Friday, the varsity and JV teams will be at Anderson

The Yreka Miners varsity boys basketball team went 1-1 on the road last week.

On Jan. 28, YHS had a positive night against the Fall River Bulldogs in MacArthur, winning 69-60.

Friday, in Northern Athletic League action, Yreka had a two overtime battle in a 7-68 loss at the Lassen Grizzlies.

Last Tuesday, YHS faced an above-average team in Fall River, which as of Tuesday night, was 17-5 overall and tied for first in the Shasta Cascade League with Siskiyou County squad Weed. Friday, Fall River fell at Mount Shasta 69-59.

“Defensively, we caused a lot of havoc with our speed,” Miners head coach Louie Sanchez said. “ It was a good win for us.”

Yreka led 17-14 after a quarter of play and 33-27 at the half. The Miners maintained the lead in the second half on the way to the nine-point victory.

Sanchez was impressed with the way his team kept turnovers down, which has been an issue at times this season. “Fall River is a good team,” he said. “They put a lot of pressure on us, which tested our ball control decisions. They have been working hard at reducing turnovers.”

Junior Kayden Tandy led the Miners with 18 points, including two 3-pointers, eight rebounds, and two assists. Junior Nick Stensether put up 12 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Miners. Senior Tyler Korber put up nine points, four steals, three rebounds, and two blocks.

Against Lassen Friday, the two teams went back and forth throughout, with the score knotted up at 56-56 after four quarters.

“We were able to get some key stops and make some big shots to get into overtime,” Sanchez said.

In the first overtime, both teams put up seven points apiece to send things, with YHS coming back from seven down. In the second OT, Yreka was down by six but came up short by two points to fall to the Grizzlies. Lassen downed Yreka at YHS on Jan. 9 66-64. The Grizzlies improved to second in the NAL at 4-2 and are 16-8 overall.

“The boys played their hearts out,” Sanchez said. “They again proved that they can be competitive against anyone in the league.”

Tandy finished with 16 points, while Stensether had 12 and junior Randall Hughes put up 10 points for the Miners.

The Yreka junior varsity boys team finished 2-0 last week. YHS downed Fall River 65-40 last Tuesday. Matt McEwen finished with 18 points. Quenton Yates chipped in 12, while Bryce Chapman had 11 points, and Logan Setzer had eight points.

Friday at Lassen, YHS won 49-46 to improve to 5-1 in the NAL and 20-15 overall. McEwen finished with 25 points, while Chapman had nine points.

Yreka went 1-1 in freshman hoops last Tuesday, YHS faced Crater High of Central Point and fell at home 57-54. Josh Stensether had 21 points, while Caeden Adam had 10. On Friday, YHS downed Lassen 38-36. Stensether put up 14 points, while Adams had 11 points for the Miners.

This week, all three teams were at home against Central Valley on Tuesday. The Yreka freshmen and JV won, while the varsity lost to drop to 11-13 overall and 2-5 in the NAL. Friday, the varsity and JV teams will be at Anderson The YHS freshman squad is at Anderson on Thursday. Next Tuesday, YHS is at University Prep.