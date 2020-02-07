“The girls played tough tonight,” said EHS head coach Alyssa Burrone. “We've been working on a couple of things and they executed them well. We controlled them and pushed the ball well.”

The Etna Lady Lions earned a convincing 74-40 victory against the Weed Lady Cougars in front of a packed home crowd on Homecoming night last Friday.

“The girls played tough tonight,” said EHS head coach Alyssa Burrone. “We’ve been working on a couple of things and they executed them well. We controlled them and pushed the ball well.”

Weed took the lead at 1-0 with about a minute into the game, as Etna dominated the rest of the way. The Lions took a 21-10 advantage at the end of the first quarter and led 38-20 at the half.

Etna continued to score and outscored the Lady Cougars 20-7 in the third quarter. The Lions scored 15 points to 13 for Weed as they cruised to the 34-point victory.

“We watched film on them and knew what the game plan was in order to win,” Burrone said. This was the only game Etna played last week.

Burrone said playing one game this past week “was exactly what we needed. I know the girls don’t like only having one game, but a couple of days off after the tough Trinity game (the week before) was nice,” Burrone said.

Senior Halliday Hubbard had a memorable evening at Carl Smith Gymnasium. Before the game, she was named the 2020 Etna High School Basketball Homecoming Queen. Hubbard was on fire on the court, and led the Lady Lions with 19 points, including four 3-pointers. 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Senior Caliey Rizzardo put up 14 points and 12 rebounds. Freshman Lilly Finley had six points and five rebounds for Etna.

Sophomore Rikki Johnson played well for the Lady Cougars. She was a force on defense, grabbing rebounds and being a presence from her post position. On offense, she did a great job of taking the ball to the basket or grabbing rebounds and putting up shots. She finished with 18 points,

Etna improved to 6-1 in the Shasta Cascade League and 17-3 overall and remain in second in the SCL. Fall River, which handed the Lions its only SCL loss this season is in first in league play at 7-0.

The teams met in a crucial title at Fall River Tuesday, with Etna losing 41-34. Friday night, etna is at Modoc and host Mount Shasta next Tuesday.