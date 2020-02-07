Fish planted from Mt. Lassen results in some limits and fish up to 4 pounds.

Compiled by Jim Matthews

PICKS OF THE WEEK

1. Lake Palmdale is the hot spot for the region this week, with an excellent trout opener this past weekend and very good fishing since. Rainbows to 13-8 reported with a lot of four and five pounders, and there were several 20-pound, five-fish limits posted. This action will say good after another plant this week and a total of 36,000 pounds planted before the opener. This is a private lake, but season memberships are still available. For fishing and membership information, call the lake at 661-947-2884 or go to website at www.palmdalefinandfeatherclub.com.

2. There was a 2,000-pound plant at Hesperia Lake last week, and another plant was slated for this week. Last weekís plant obviously had a lot of trophy fish because there were a bunch of four to nine pound rainbows caught. The best bite has been on PowerBaits in an array of colors and scents, but as many fish are being caught on small trout jigs and plastics. For an update, call Hesperia Lake at 760-244-5951.

3. While there was wind and bone-chilling cold this week, the winter bite on bigger class crappie at Lake Isabella has continued. The fish are running up into the two-pound class, and the action has been all in deep water around the trees or marinas. The slabs are being caught in 30 to 50-plus feet of water, almost exclusively on live minnows. For an update on this action and top spots, check with Bobís Bait at 661-833-8657.

WESTERN SIERRA

LAKE ISABELLA: Little change here, but with fewer anglers thanks to the cold and wind this week. The deep-water crappie bite has continued to produce good fish for the dedicated minnow anglers fishing in 30- to 50-plus feet of water around flooded trees and near most of the marinas. The crappie are mostly quality fish, running from æ-pound up to two pounds. The bite is almost exclusively on small, live minnows. There also continues to be a fair catfish bite on fish to six pounds on Triple S dip bait, clams, shad, sardines, chicken liver, all used with scent added. But few anglers fishing cats right now. Only a few largemouth from deep water, and no bluegill, carp, or trout reports this week. The lake elevation is 2,560.31 feet, down just .02 feet from last week. The lake remains at 30 percent full and very stable right now. Information: Bobís Bait 661-833-8657 or www.bobsbaitbucket.com, North Fork Marina at 760-376-1812, or Copeís Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.

KERN RIVER: The trout bite continues pretty good in both the upper and lower river. There was a plant in Section 4 this Thursday, and in sections 3, 4, and 6 two weeks ago. There are good numbers of holdover fish spread throughout the plant areas. Good anglers are getting some limits, and an occasional bigger fish continues to show in the lower river. Salmon eggs, nightcrawlers, Roostertails and Blue Fox spinners, and SuperDupers are the best baits and lures. Very low flows for fishermen in both the upper (406 cfs) and lower river (361 cfs). Fly-fishing action fair on the upper river from Kernville up to the Johnsondale Bridge and above, but very cold water conditions. The bass action in the lower river has also been slow on nightcrawlers and small reaction baits. Information: Kern River Fly Shop 760-376-2040 or (www.kernriverflyfishing.com) or Gateway Market 760-376-2424.

AQUEDUCT NEAR TAFT: While there was a rumor of a 40-pound class striper caught this week. That hasnít been verified. There have been some reports of stripers to seven pounds with most keepers in the three to four pound range. Blood worms or live minnows are the best baits, but also some fish on sardines. The catfish bite is slow on cut baits and dip baits at most bridge crossings and weirs. Mackerel, blood or lug worms, or chicken liver fished along the bottom are the best baits. Anglers are reminded the limit on stripers is two fish greater than 18 inches, while the largemouth limit is five fish. Information: Bobís Bait 661-833-8657 or www.bobsbaitbucket.com or Copeís Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.

MILL CREEK PARK AND CANAL: Overall very slow with almost no fishing pressure and no reports of carp, bluegill, or catfish.

RIVER WALK PARK LAKE: Most recent DFW trout plant was three weeks ago, and no fish on the schedule for this week or next week. Overall, the bite is pretty dead. Still the odd trout being caught on on Mice Tails, PowerBait with garlic oil, gold spinners, Phoebes, or Kastmasters. Other species are very slow, too. Information Bobís Bait 661-833-8657.

HART PARK LAKE: Dead for trout with no plants in two months, and the lake is not slated to get DFW trout this week or next week. No fishing pressure this past week and very slow action on all other species, too.

TRUXTUN LAKE: Almost no fishing pressure and there have not been any carp, bass, or bluegill reported.

MING LAKE: Most recent DFW trout plant was three weeks ago, and no fish are scheduled for this week or next week. Diligent anglers are getting a very few trout on Mice Tails, PowerBait with garlic oil, or garlic nightcrawlers. No DFW plants on the list for this week or next week. The bright spot in this report is that a few crappie are starting to show in the evenings on live minnows. Very slow other species.

BRITE LAKE: DFW trout plant three weeks ago, and a few trout continue to show on garlic PowerBait, Power Worms, or Mice Tails on light tackle. A few small crappie reported this past week. Other species are slow.

BUENA VISTA LAKES: There was another Mt. Lassen trout plant early this week and the action has been good since with some limits reported and some quality fish over four pounds. There were also plants two and three weeks ago. The best bite has been on Mice Tails with a few fish on garlic nightcrawlers, PowerBait, and small trout jigs. Other bites are very slow with no bass, carp, crappie, or bluegill reported. Fishing information: Bobís Bait 661-833-8657 or www.bobsbaitbucket.com or Copeís Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.

WOOLLOMES LAKE: No reports.

SUCCESS LAKE: DFW trout plants next week and three weeks ago. Overall slow fishing with little pressure, but a few bass continued to show on structure with plastics or jigs. No crappie, bluegll, or catfish reports. The lake elevation is 602.10 feet, down .48 feet from last week. The lake is at 16 percent capacity. Information: Copeís Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.

KAWEAH LAKE: DFW trout plants next week and three weeks ago. The overall bite is still slow with very little fishing pressure, but some bass are showing on plastics and jigs in deeper water. No bluegill and catfish being reported. Lake elevation is currently 605.84 feet, up 2.56 feet from last week. The lake is at 13 percent capacity. Information: Sierra Sporting Goods at 559-592-5212.

HIGH DESERT WATERS

VICTORVILLE REGION

HESPERIA LAKE: Continued good action with some nice quality trout caught this past week after a 2,000-pound plant of Mt. Lassen rainbows last Tuesday. Another plant slated for this week. Most of the fish are 1-8 to 2-8, and the bite has been best on garlic PowerBait in chartreuse or salmon peach. Top spots have been the drain, Finger Cove, and along the north shore. Top fish were a pair of nine-pounders, one landed by Omar Perez, El Monte, and the other by Travis Glasome, Orange County.

Eshavd Gibson, Hemet, had a 7-14, while John Estrada, Hesperia, caught a seven-pounder. landed a solid 7.14LB Trout using a white minnow over by the Drain. Lake information: 800-521-6332 or 760-244-5951.

JESS RANCH LAKES: The trout bite was good until the winds and cold weather hit this week, and has been slow to fair since. The best bite has been on PowerBait in salmon peach, chartreuse and spring green, and adding garlic scent helps. A few fish on small trout jigs or trout plastics. Best spots include the northern and western shores of lake 2 and the eastern and western shore near the drain of lake 3. Other species very slow. For more information call (760)240-1107 or go to www.jessranchlakesnews.com.

MOJAVE NARROWS: The trout action has been fair to good over the past week with most anglers getting at least a fish or two. There are weekly 609-pound plants on Thursdays, and there were DFW plants last week and two weeks ago. Best action has been on PowerBait and small trout plastics or jigs. The park is only open Thursday through Monday, closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Information, call 760-245-2226.

HIGH DESERT WATERS

ANTELOPE VALLEY REGION

APOLLO PARK LAKE: The trout action has remained pretty fair after last weekís plant with most of the rainbows a pound or a little better. Also still some from three to five pounds. Top baits have been the chunky cheese garlic PowerBait and salmon eggs. A few carp have been reported, but no bluegill or catfish reports either. For more information on plants and events, contact Apollo Park at 661-940-7701 or Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

JACKSON LAKE (NEAR WRIGHTWOOD): Almost no fishing pressure again this past week. No reports of trout, bluegill or carp. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

LAKE PALMDALE: The trout grand opening this past weekend was excellent with a lot of limits and some exceptional five-fish catches of all quality fish over four pounds. Top fish reported was a 13-8 landed by Shaun Seiji Maki of Chino Hills while fly-fishing. Jay and Laurie Anderson, Whittier, each had five-fish limits, and the total catch weighed more than 40 pounds. Skyler Adams, 14, Lancaster and Mason Hassan, 4, Lancaster, fished with Willie Mays, also of Lancaster, and the young anglers caught three trout to 3-8, a 5-8 largemouth by Skyler, and a 5-8 catfish by Mason. All were caught on nightcrawlers with Triple-X Garlic Scent. Most anglers reported at least three trout. Top baits have been the yellow garlic PowerBait or nightcrawlers doused with XXX Garlic scent and fly-lined. Trollers also found big schools of fish in 11 to 17 feet of water. The lake was planted with 36,000 pounds of trout before the opener and another plant was slated to go in this week. However, the lake was closed Thursday due to a tragic event, when it was assumed someone drowned at the lake and the Sherriffís office was searching the lake. The lake is open to members and their guests only, but memberships for 2020 are still available. Call the Palmdale Fin & Feather Club for membership and fishing information at 661-947-2884 or go to website at www.palmdalefinandfeatherclub.com.

QUAIL LAKE: A few more reports this past week, and anglers walking the north shore to the inlet are reporting a few stripers and the occasional catfish. Best bait has been cut sardines with attractant added, especially Triple-X Bloood Bait. The stripers have been from three to five pounds and the catfish are in the same size range. No reports of largemouth or bluegill. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

CALIFORNIA AQUEDUCT (Hesperia to Quail Lake stretch): The bite continues pretty consistent with a nice mix of catfish and stripers at most of the siphons and road crossings. Most reports include at least two or three fish mixed between the two species. The hot bait has been either sardines with attractant added or frozen shad and chicken liver fished in combo. Most of the fish are from two to four pounds with some to seven. The Muns Ranch and 110th area have remained the areas getting the most fishing pressure and producing the most fsh. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

CENTRAL PARK LAKE (CALIFORNIA CITY): No reports again over the past week.

LITTLE ROCK RESERVOIR: One anglers reported walking in this past week and reported pretty good action fishing nightcrawlers for largemouth bass. The lake is normally open to walk-in fishing, but the Palmdale Water District has an ongoing sediment removal project and access is restricted at times. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

SAN BERNARDINO MOUNTAIN WATERS

SILVERWOOD: Both the striped bass and trout bites have been good this past week. There was a DFW trout plant this week and two weeks ago, and a lot of better quality holdover fish are being reported now for anglers fishing around the marina and into both Miller and Cleghorn canyons. The best trout bite was on small spinners or plastics and PowerBait. Karen Marks, Phelan, landed two rainbows to four pounds on Trout Magnet jigs in Miller Canyon. The stripers are showing in the marina, Miller Canyon, and at the dam on anchovies, sardines, or swimbaits. Trollers using umbrella rigs are getting a few bigger fish to seven pounds, but most are 1-8 to three pounds. Frank Warner, Ontario, had four stripers to five pounds on anchovies off the dock, while David Silva, Rancho Cucamonga, landed five stripers to 4-8 on sardines, also off the dock. A few catfish are showing on chicken liver, and the odd largemouth is starting to show on plastics. Slow other species. Lake elevation is 3339.17 feet, up 3.33 feet from last week. Anglers should be aware of health advisories for the consumption of fish from this lake because of high PCB and mercury levels in the fish flesh and skin. Hereís the direct link to a PDF brochure explaining consumption recommendations: http://www.oehha.ca.gov/fish/so_cal/pdf_zip/081013KioskadvySilverwood.pdf. Dock fishing is allowed for $3 for adults, $2 for kids and seniors. Private boats must be inspected for zebra and quagga mussels. Boats with wet lower units will be turned away. Boats inspected and tagged at Diamond Valley and Perris will be allowed at Silverwood. The park is open seven days a week. Information: marina 760-389-2299, state park 760-389-2281, Silverwood Country store 760-389-2423.

BIG BEAR LAKE: Still cold with freezing nights. The lake hasnít been iced over much this past week, but there is still sheet ice in some areas most morning. The best shore fishing has been near the dam, but few reports. For information on fishing, call Big Bear Sporting Goods at 909-866-3222 or visit the storeís Facebook page.

GREGORY LAKE: No report available. Cold with lots of morning ice. Most recent plants over a month ago. Lake and fishing information at 909-338-2233 or on the website at lakegregoryrecreation.com/fish. Fishing updates are posted infrequently on the parkís Facebook page or website.

GREEN VALLEY LAKE: Lake mostly iced over. No fishing reports. Ice fishing is not allowed or safe. The website is www.gvlfishing.com and the Facebook page is Green Valley Lake Fishing.

INTERSTATE 5 LAKES

CASTAIC: DFW trout plant two weeks ago, but the action is still pretty fair at the West Ramp. Best bite on PowerBait and Kastmaster-type spoons. Also some showing on small jigs and trout plastics. Garlic scents on any and all baits has been helping the action. Most are around a half-pound. The largemouth and smallmouth action has been mostly in deeper water (20 to 40 feet) and with finesse-style baits fished drop-shot or Carolina-rigged. The striper action has continued to be pretty tough with the best action reported from deep water spoons, ice jigs, or cut baits (mostly bloodworms or sardines). Most of the stripers are under three pounds. Catfish and bluegill bites are slow, but a few crappie have been reported on small jigs and spoons from the lower lake and more and more from the upper lake. The lakeís elevation is 1,471.55 feet, up 3.47 feet from last week. The lake is 72 percent of full pool. For information call the marina at 661-775-6232 (www.CastaicLake.com) or Tackle Express at 661-251-8700.

PYRAMID: The trout bite has remained fair after the plant two weeks ago. Top areas have been along the rip-rap in front of the boat shop and along the canal near the entrance booth. PowerBait, small spinners, trout jigs, and trout plastics all getting a few fish. Boat anglers have also been reporting some trout on the same baits at Bear Trap and Spanish Point, but mostly in deeper water. The striper bite has been fair, but mostly in very deep water off Chumash Island and at the dam on sardines or jigging spoons. Trollers are working the points around Chumash Island and getting a few. Also a few catfish showing in this bite. The largemouth and smallmouth bites both been improving with a few more fish reported this week on plastics and reaction baits in the mornings along drop-offs and points. No reports on other species. The lakeís elevation is 2,565.28 feet, down .42 feet from last week. This is 86 percent of full pool. There is a health warning about eating fish from Pyramid Lake (except the rainbow trout). More information at this link: http://www.oehha.ca.gov/fish/so_cal/pyramidlake2013.html. Information: Emigrant Landing entrance booth at 661-295-7155 or Tackle Express at 661-251-8700.

COLORADO RIVER

EASTERN SIERRA

TROUT PLANTS

This weekís trout plants: In Kern County, section 4 of the upper Kern River has been added to the list. In San Bernardino County, Glen Helen Park Lake and Silverwood Lake are also on the list.

Next weekís trout plants (Feb. 9-15): In Kern County, Lake Isabella is on the stocking list. In Tulare County, both Kaweah and Success reservoirs are scheduled to receive rainbows. And in Inyo County, Diaz Lake and the Owens River below Tinnemaha and the Bishop to Big Pine stretches will get trout.

OCEAN FISHING REPORT

YOUR FISHING REPORTS

