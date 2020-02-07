A bright spot for the Cougars was the play of sophomore Rikki Johnson. She was a force on defense grabbing rebounds and being a defensive presence from her post position. On offense, she did a great job of taking the ball to the basket or grabbing rebounds and putting in shots. She finished with 18 points.

The Weed Lady Cougars lost to the Etna Lady Lions on the road 74-40 in Shasta Cascade League action Friday night.

In the junior varsity contest, the Lady Cougars lost 60-16. Gaby Escamilla finished with eight points for Weed.

This week, the Lady Cougars were home versus Trinity Tuesday, losing the contest 52-41. Weed fell to 5-9 overall and 0-5 in the SCL. The Lady Cougars are at Fall River on Friday. Next Tuesday, Weed plays host to Modoc.