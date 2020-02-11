The basic technique of “face-on” putting is to actually face your target, just as you would if tossing a bean bag or a horseshoe.

A few years ago, I designed a “face-on” putter that could stand on its own, if the lie on the green was flat.

Several members from our club at Mount Shasta Resort watched in awe as I made three 20-footers in a row, turned around, and quietly marched back into the Golf Shop. I never used the putter in competition and it collected dust in my workshop until last week. After some practice, I have decided to use that putter the remainder of this year.

The basic technique of “face-on” putting is to actually face your target, just as you would if tossing a bean bag or a horseshoe. The arm you toss with simply swings like a pendulum away from and toward the target. The putter I am using is center shafted and the head was designed by Gaim Golf in Knoxville, Tennessee. The putter works great ... in the right hands. It is easy to line up and all you have to do is hit the ball at the right speed. For old guys like me, it is much easier on my back.

When putting right handed, most of your weight should settle on your right foot while your left foot hangs back a little, just for balance. If you would like to try this method sometime, just give me a call and I’ll meet you on the putting green, after the snow melts.

I don’t sell these putters, I just want to give you an opportunity to try a new and exciting method.

Another exciting method for me as a instructor is “face-on” chipping. I took an old eight iron and changed the lie angle from standard 63 degrees to about 80 degrees ... that’s almost 90. The technique is similar to face-on putting, except the right hand golfer sets up with his left foot slightly ahead of his right. The same bean bag toss technique is used and it works great around the green.

Of course, every aspect of golf requires practice to become proficient. Once again, if you would like to try this new method, just give me a call and I’ll meet you on the chipping green at the resort, weather permitting.

Teaching golf is my passion and I look forward to learning new and better techniques that I can share with my students. I have said many times before, “You have perfected the game of golf when you never have to putt.”

Rod Sims is the PGA Teaching Professional at Mount Shasta Resort. He would love to hear from you and he can be reached at (209) 329-5634.