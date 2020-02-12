The Lady Eagles play Feather River in Quincy on Wednesday and finish the season at home on Feb. 19 against Lassen when the team's graduating sophomores will be honored.

The College of the Siskiyou’s women’s basketball team dropped two Golden Valley Conference games at home last week in Weed.

COS versus Redwoods

An 83-73 loss to College of the Redwoods Thursday at home means the Eagle women won’t win their 8th straight Golden Valley Conference title.

COS led 61-60 after three quarters but faltered in the last 10 minutes. The Corsairs had a couple of extra bench players to rotate in and keep up their defensive pressure while the Eagles played without starter Ashley Cox.

Anhelica Shanrock scored 10 points in the first quarter as the Eagles took an 18-15 lead. She added six more in the second quarter when Siskiyous fell behind 32-27 at the half.

Lynden Harry scored 14 points in the third quarter with two three-pointers, and Shanrock pitched in six more as the Eagles spurted ahead 61-60 going into the final quarter.

The College of the Redwoods defensive pressure seemed to wear the Eagles down, and they were outscored 23-12 in the 4th quarter when the Corsairs broke the Eagle press and scored some easy buckets.

COS missed its leading rebounder, Yreka High School grad Ashley Cox, and the Corsair bigs largely had their way in the paint, scoring many points on putbacks after offensive rebounds. Cox is finishing concussion protocol and expects to be back for Sophomore Night in the final game of the season at home against Lassen on Wed. Feb. 19.

Lynden Harry led the Eagles with 26 points including four treys. Anhelica Shanrock scored 25, and Lily Hitchcock added 10 points with two threes. She’s knocked down 65 percent on the year.

COS versus Shasta

The COS women couldn’t buy a bucket in the first quarter of Saturday’s home game against Shasta College, falling behind 19-4 before outscoring the Knights 55-51 over the last three quarters.

It wasn’t enough, as the Eagles never got closer than eight points after their disastrous start. They didn’t shut down the Knight’s 3-point game, most of them from the corner, as Shasta sank 11 threes while the Eagles only hit for four.

Anhelica Shanrock scored 25 points, Lynden Harry had 19, and Lily Hitchcock had two of the Eagle three-pointers and scored eight points.

The Lady Eagles play Feather River in Quincy on Wednesday and finish the season at home on Feb. 19 against Lassen when the team’s graduating sophomores will be honored. COS is 15-11 overall and 3-5 in the GVC.

The Eagles only Community College basketball state MVP, Melissa Dailey, attended the game. She finished her playing career at the University of North Dakota, getting a BA in rehabilitation. She works in the Portland area and is helping out with coaching hoops at her alma mater, Centennial High School in Gresham, Ore.