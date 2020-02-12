Taft Union grad and TC golfer signs letter of intent

Taft College sophomore golfer Sierra Pilgrim has taken another impressive step in her career as a student and as an athlete.

She recently signed a National Letter of Intent with The Master's University in Santa Clarita to join its community as a student-athlete.

A Taft Union High School graduate, Sierra will be pursuing her degree in marketing media after she completes her degree here at Taft College in communication this spring.

Being a student-athlete at Taft College has been the experience of a lifetime for Sierra, who says she loved being able to stay close to home while still doing what she enjoyed. Sierra has said that her favorite part of Taft College has been her relationships with her coach Bruce Burroughs and with her teammates.

When asked why she chose The Master's University, Sierra simply said "small class size, the family atmosphere, and of course golf" Sierra celebrated this next step in her journey surrounded by family and friends excited about the future that lies ahead for her.