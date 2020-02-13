Trout bites slow at Buena Vista

1. Lake Palmdale is the hot spot for the region this week, and another plant is slated to join the 36,000 pounds planted before the opener two weeks ago. Limits are still pretty common on PowerBait or fly-line nightcrawlers. this week and a total of 36,000 pounds planted before the opener. This is a private lake, but season memberships are still available. For fishing and membership information, call the lake at 661-947-2884 or go to website at www.palmdalefinandfeatherclub.com.

2. Silverwood Lake has better weather and another trout plant was going in late this week. This makes for plants every two weeks for at least the past two months. The trout bite has been pretty good around the marina and into both Miller and Cleghorn canyons. The best trout bite was on small spinners or plastics and PowerBait. For an update on the action, call the marina at 760-389-2299 or the Silverwood Country store at 760-389-2423.

3. While there was a lull in the crappie bite at Lake Isabella this past week because of weather, warmer and calmer weather is forecast through the weekend and beyond, this action is expected to surge again. The crappie have been running up into the two-pound class, and the action has been all in deep water around the trees or marinas. The slabs are being caught in 30 to 50-plus feet of water, almost exclusively on live minnows. For an update on this action and top spots, check with Bobís Bait at 661-833-8657.

WESTERN SIERRA

LAKE ISABELLA: Sour weather over the past week keep the fishing pressure down and there were few reports. The warmer weather of the past couple of days should turn back on the deep-water crappie bite that has been ongoing much of the winter. The bite has been almost all on small minnows around flooded trees or marinas in 30- to 50-plus feet of water. The crappie have been from æ-pound up to two pounds. There have been a few catfish to six pounds on Triple S dip bait, clams, shad, sardines, chicken liver, all used with scent added. No largemouth, bluegill, carp, or trout reports, but the DFW was slated to plant trout this week. The lake elevation on Wednesday this week was 2,560.45 feet, up .14 feet from last week. The lake remains at 30 percent full and very stable right now. Information: Bobís Bait 661-833-8657 or www.bobsbaitbucket.com, North Fork Marina at 760-376-1812, or Copeís Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.

KERN RIVER: The trout bite continues pretty fair in both the upper and lower river. While there are no plants slated for this week. There was a plant in Section 4 last week and in sections 3, 4, and 6 three weeks ago. There are good numbers of holdover fish spread throughout the plant areas. Still the occasional limits, but catches or one to three fish have been pretty common. Salmon eggs, nightcrawlers, Roostertails and Blue Fox spinners, and SuperDupers are the best baits and lures. Very low flows for fishermen in both the upper (386 cfs) and lower river (331 cfs). Fly-fishing action fair on the upper river from Kernville up to the Johnsondale Bridge and above, but very cold water conditions. The bass action in the lower river has also been slow on nightcrawlers and small reaction baits. Information: Kern River Fly Shop 760-376-2040 or (www.kernriverflyfishing.com) or Gateway Market 760-376-2424.

AQUEDUCT NEAR TAFT: The rumor last week of a big striper was confirmed when a 31-pounder was posted on social media. The overall bite has just been fair on stripers for anglers fishing blood worms, sardines, or live minnows. Few lure fish. The keepers are mostly three to four pound range with an occasional bigger fish. The catfish bite is slow on cut baits and dip baits at most bridge crossings and weirs. Mackerel, blood or lug worms, or chicken liver fished along the bottom are the best baits. Anglers are reminded the limit on stripers is two fish greater than 18 inches, while the largemouth limit is five fish. Information: Bobís Bait 661-833-8657 or www.bobsbaitbucket.com or Copeís Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.

MILL CREEK PARK AND CANAL: Overall very slow with almost no fishing pressure and no reports of carp, bluegill, or catfish.

RIVER WALK PARK LAKE: Most recent DFW trout plant was over a month ago, and the bite is dead slow with no fishing pressure over the past week. Other species have also been very slow. Information Bobís Bait 661-833-8657.

HART PARK LAKE: Dead for trout with no plants in two-plus months, and the lake is not slated to get DFW trout this week or next week. No fishing pressure this past week and very slow action on all other species, too.

TRUXTUN LAKE: Almost no fishing pressure and there have not been any carp, bass, or bluegill reported, but warmer weather is expected to perk the bass and bluegill bites a little this weekend.

MING LAKE: Most recent DFW trout plant was four weeks ago, and no fish are scheduled for this week or next week. Almost no fish reported in two weeks, and those caught have been landed on Mice Tails, PowerBait with garlic oil, or garlic nightcrawlers. There were some crappie starting to show in the evenings on live minnows, but that bite even lulled this past week. Very slow other species.

BRITE LAKE: DFW trout plant three four ago, but a few trout continue to show on garlic PowerBait, Power Worms, or Mice Tails on light tackle. A few small crappie reported. Other species are slow.

BUENA VISTA LAKES: There was a Mt. Lassen trout plant last week, but the bite has been pretty slow with few anglers reporting fish. There were also plants three and five weeks ago. The best bite has been on Mice Tails with a few fish on garlic nightcrawlers, PowerBait, and small trout jigs. Other bites are very slow with no bass, carp, crappie, or bluegill reported. Fishing information: Bobís Bait 661-833-8657 or www.bobsbaitbucket.com or Copeís Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.

HIGH DESERT WATERS

VICTORVILLE REGION

HESPERIA LAKE: Continued good trout action thanks to near-weekly plants of trout (last week was skipped). The plant the week before was 2,000 pounds from Mt. Lassen and more Mt. Lassen trout are slated to arrive this week (Thursday is the usual plant day). Most of the fish are in the 1-8 range with some bigger. Top spots have been the drain, Finger Cove, and along the north shore. Top trout this past week was a 7-0 rainbow caught by Jose Acevedo, Victorville, on a yellow minnow jig. Lake information: 800-521-6332 or 760-244-5951.

JESS RANCH LAKES: The trout bite has been slow on windy days and better on calm days with some good catches reported on PowerBait in salmon peach, spring green, and rainbow colors, nightcrawlers, or the small trout jigs and plastics. Best bite is before 10 a.m. Top spots include the northern and eastern shores of lake 2 and the grassy point and western shore near the drain of lake 3. Other species very slow, but there was a nice five-pound bass reported. For more information call (760)240-1107 or go to www.jessranchlakesnews.com.

MOJAVE NARROWS: No reports. There are weekly 609-pound plants on Thursdays, and there were DFW plants last week and two weeks ago. The park is only open Thursday through Monday, closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Information, call 760-245-2226.

HIGH DESERT WATERS

ANTELOPE VALLEY REGION

APOLLO PARK LAKE: The trout plant has slowed since the plant two weeks ago, and no more plants are slated to go in until just before the March 7 derby. A few trout are still showing on PowerBait in gold corn or the nymph (purple with black flake). Salmon eggs or nightcrawlers with Triple-X bait are also a good bets. No bluegill or catfish. For more information on plants and events, contact Apollo Park at 661-940-7701 or Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

JACKSON LAKE (NEAR WRIGHTWOOD): Almost no fishing pressure again this past week, and the lake is mostly iced over with only a few open spots. Ice too thin to walk on. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

LAKE PALMDALE: The lake was closed for a couple of days last week while the Sheriffís office searched for a body that was finally found. Last weekís scheduled trout plant was postponed and was supposed to go in this week. The trout bite has remained good since the grand opening two weeks ago with a lot of 1-8 trout reported and some up into the five to seven pound range. The best action has continued to be on PowerBait, salmon eggs, or nightcrawlers, and all garlic scents have been the best. The lake was planted with 36,000 pounds of trout before the opener. The lake is open to members and their guests only, but memberships for 2020 are still available. Call the Palmdale Fin & Feather Club for membership and fishing information at 661-947-2884 or go to website at www.palmdalefinandfeatherclub.com.

QUAIL LAKE: Just a few reports this past week, but anglers walking the north shore to the inlet are still reporting a few stripers and the occasional catfish. Best bait has been cut sardines with attractant added, especially Triple-X Bloood Bait. The stripers have been from three to five pounds and the catfish are in the same size range. No reports of largemouth or bluegill. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

CALIFORNIA AQUEDUCT (Hesperia to Quail Lake stretch): The striper bite has continued pretty fair at most road crossings and weirs, and more and more catfish are starting to show. Reports of stripers to three pounds have come in the 110th area and Palmdale and 25th. The hot baits continue to be either sardines with attractant added or frozen shad and chicken liver fished in combo. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

CENTRAL PARK LAKE (CALIFORNIA CITY): The bluegill bite is starting to pick up, but most of the fish are small with few hand-sized fish right now. Best action has been on nightcrawler pieces with the action slow to fair overall. No bass or catfish reports.

LITTLE ROCK RESERVOIR: No reports this week, but last week one angler reported a few largemouth on nightcrawlers. The lake is normally open to walk-in fishing, but the Palmdale Water District has an ongoing sediment removal project and access is restricted at times. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

SAN BERNARDINO MOUNTAIN WATERS

SILVERWOOD: Both the striped bass and trout bites have just fair over the past week with windy and cold weather much of the time. The most recent DFW plants were last week and three weeks ago, and the lake was slated to also get fish this week. Top spots have been around the marina and into both Miller and Cleghorn canyons. The best trout bite was on small spinners or plastics and PowerBait. The stripers are showing in the marina, Miller Canyon, and at the dam on anchovies, sardines, or swimbaits. A few largemouth and catfish are starting to show. David Jencks, Pinon Hills, landed a three-pound largemouth on a jerk bait. Slow other species. Lake elevation was 3,341.96 feet on Wednesday this week, up 2.79 feet from last week. Anglers should be aware of health advisories for the consumption of fish from this lake because of high PCB and mercury levels in the fish flesh and skin. Hereís the direct link to a PDF brochure explaining consumption recommendations: http://www.oehha.ca.gov/fish/so_cal/pdf_zip/081013KioskadvySilverwood.pdf. Dock fishing is allowed for $3 for adults, $2 for kids and seniors. Private boats must be inspected for zebra and quagga mussels. Boats with wet lower units will be turned away. Boats inspected and tagged at Diamond Valley and Perris will be allowed at Silverwood. The park is open seven days a week. Information: marina 760-389-2299, state park 760-389-2281, Silverwood Country store 760-389-2423.

BIG BEAR LAKE: Still cold with freezing nights. The lake has been iced over much this past week, with only some open water in the afternoons. No fishing reports, but warmer weather this weekend could open up more water. For information on fishing, call Big Bear Sporting Goods at 909-866-3222 or visit the storeís Facebook page.

GREGORY LAKE: No report available. Cold with lots of ce. Most recent plants over a month ago. Lake and fishing information at 909-338-2233 or on the website at lakegregoryrecreation.com/fish. Fishing updates are posted infrequently on the parkís Facebook page or website.

GREEN VALLEY LAKE: Iced over. No fishing reports. Ice fishing is not allowed or safe. The website is www.gvlfishing.com and the Facebook page is Green Valley Lake Fishing.

INTERSTATE 5 LAKES

CASTAIC: Most recent DFW trout plant was three weeks ago, but the action is still pretty fair at the West Ramp. Best bite on PowerBait and Kastmaster-type spoons. Also some showing on small jigs and trout plastics. Garlic scents on any and all baits has been helping the action. Most are around a half-pound. The largemouth and smallmouth action has tough, with most showing in deeper water (20 to 40 feet) and with finesse-style baits fished drop-shot or Carolina-rigged. The striper action has also continued to be pretty tough, with the best action reported from deep water spoons, ice jigs, trolled umbrella rigs, or cut baits (mostly bloodworms or sardines). Most of the stripers are under three pounds. A few catfish have been reported in deep water off sandy beaches on sardines or chicken liver. The bluegill bite is slow, but a few crappie have been reported on small jigs and spoons from the lower lake and more and more from the upper lake. The lakeís elevation is 1,473.27 feet, up 1.72 feet from last week. The lake is at 73 percent of full pool. For information call the marina at 661-775-6232 (www.CastaicLake.com) or Tackle Express at 661-251-8700.

PYRAMID: The trout bite has remained fair after the plant three weeks ago, but no plant on the list for this week. Top areas have been along the rip-rap in front of the boat shop and along the canal near the entrance booth. PowerBait, small spinners, trout jigs, and trout plastics all getting a few fish. Boat anglers have also been reporting some trout on the same baits at Bear Trap and Spanish Point, but mostly in deeper water. Armen Zatikan, Los Angeles, had a five-fish trout limits on PowerBait and nightcrawlers. The striper bite has been fair, but mostly in very deep water off Chumash Island and at the dam on sardines or jigging spoons. Trollers are working the points around Chumash Island and getting a few, mostly on umbrella rigs. Also a few catfish showing in this bite. The largemouth and smallmouth bites both been improving with a few more fish reported this week on plastics and reaction baits in the mornings along drop-offs and points. No reports on other species. The lakeís elevation was 2,565.19 feet on Wednesday this week, down .09 feet from last week. This is at 85 percent of full pool. There is a health warning about eating fish from Pyramid Lake (except the rainbow trout). More information at this link: http://www.oehha.ca.gov/fish/so_cal/pyramidlake2013.html. Information: Emigrant Landing entrance booth at 661-295-7155 or Tackle Express at 661-251-8700.

COLORADO RIVER

ARIZONA FISHING REPORTS: The Arizona Game and Fish Department compiles a weekly report for most waters in the state, including the Colorado Rivers. Anglers can read the report at this direct link: http://azgfd.net/artman/publish/FishingReport/.

FLOW INFORMATION: Reservoir elevation levels and flow releases for the entire lower Colorado River are available at this web site with information updated hourly: www.usbr.gov/lc/region/g4000/hourly/rivops.html.

WOOLLOMES LAKE: No reports.

SUCCESS LAKE: DFW trout plants this week and four weeks ago. Overall slow fishing with little pressure, but a few bass continued to show on structure with plastics or jigs. No crappie, bluegll, or catfish reports. The lake elevation is 603.29 feet, up 2.19 feet from last week. The lake is at 17 percent capacity. Information: Copeís Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.

KAWEAH LAKE: DFW trout plants this week and four weeks ago. The overall bite is still slow with very little fishing pressure, but some bass are showing on plastics and jigs in deeper water. No bluegill and catfish being reported. Lake elevation is currently 608.11 feet, up 3.27 feet from last week. The lake is at 14 percent capacity. Information: Sierra Sporting Goods at 559-592-5212.

EASTERN SIERRA

TROUT PLANTS

This weekís trout plants: In Kern County, Lake Isabella is on the stocking list. In Tulare County, both Kaweah and Success reservoirs are scheduled to receive rainbows. In Inyo County, Diaz Lake, the Owens River below Tinnemaha and the Bishop to Big Pine stretches, and Pleasant Valley Reservoir will be planted. In San Bernardino County, Cucamonga-Guastia Park Lake, the middle fork of Lytle Creek, Silverwood Lake, and Yucaipa Park lakes are all getting trout.

For the week of Feb. 16-22, no local plants are on the list yet.

OCEAN FISHING REPORT

