The Mount Shasta Bears junior varsity boys improved to 7-1 in the Shasta Cascade League and 20-3 overall with two wins this past week.

Friday in the home finale, the Bears held on for a 54-52 win against Trinity. The squads were knotted up at 28-28 at the half. The Bears outscored the Wolves 18-10 in the third to take a 46-38 lead into the fourth. Trinity outscored MSHS 14-8 in the final quarter but the bears found a way to hold on.

Kolton Yager led MSHS with 19 points, while Cameron Collard finished with 15

Last Tuesday, Mount Shasta earned a 60-56 victory at Modoc. Yager had 22 points to led the Bears, while Zech Welch finished with 12. Collard had 11, Hunter Snure seven, and Andrew Pigoni six points.

This week, Mount Shasta was an Etna on Tuesday, winning the game 60-58. The Bears end the regular season Friday at the Weed Cougars. The game is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.