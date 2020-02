In the girl's basketball game between McCloud and Gazelle Elementary Schools last Wednesday in McCloud. Sierra Walsh of McCloud, photo 1, takes a shot with just over a minute remaining in the third quarter. McCloud ended up losing to Gazelle.

McCloud Elementary School Hawk Isaiah Castellon, photo two, scores a basket against Gazelle during last Wednesday's game. The McCloud boys downed Gazelle 31-19. The Hawks are 4-1 in the Mountain Valley League.