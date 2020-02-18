BALDWIN PARK — Gilbert Higuera scored midway through the second half Tuesday night to punch the Hesperia boys soccer team’s ticket to the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 semifinals.

Higuera’s goal broke a 0-0 tie in the 65th minute, and eventually gave the Scorpions a 1-0 victory over Sierra Vista in the quarterfinals.

"This is a great feeling," Hesperia coach Luis Luviano said. "Collectively, we are peaking at the right time. This was such a fast-paced game. Especially in the first half. It was like a ping pong match. Having to play them twice in one season was tough. So I’m just proud of my guys."

Hesperia goalkeeper Adrian Gallardo had seven saves in net as the Scorpions won their 11th game in a row.

The Scorpions are back in the semifinals for the second time in three seasons. Hesperia made a run to the Div. 5 title game two years ago, and last season lost in the quarterfinals.

Luviano says he’s banking on his starting squad’s experience to replicate the magic from two seasons ago.

"Of my 11 starters, 10 of them are seniors," Luviano said. "I’ve got one junior, and he was big for us as a freshman in the run. They’ve got the CIF experience. It’s a different type of feeling playing in CIF."

Hesperia (19-0-2) hosts Norte Vista, which beat Santa Paula 2-0, at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Prep Baseball

Serrano 8, Patriot 2

At Phelan, Brady Knowlton tossed six innings of two-hit ball with seven strikeouts for the Diamondbacks.

Joey Iorio went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run, and Angelo Iorio and David O'Neill each had a double with two RBI.

Serrano (3-0) travels to Barstow on Thursday for the San Gorgonio tournament.

Sultana 10, Granite Hills 4

At Hesperia, Finn Wall tossed four innings of shutout ball with eight strikeouts in the Sultans’ season opener.

At the plate, Wall went 2 for 4 with a triple, an RBI and a run. Josh Serrano and Isaiah Galindo both went 2 for 3 with a double.

The Sultans (1-0) travel to Adelanto on Thursday.

Prep Boys Basketball

Hesperia 54, Lynwood 49

At Lynwood, Tony Singleton nailed a clutch-three pointer with just over 20 seconds left to break a 49-49 tie and give the Scorpions the victory in the quarterfinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 2A playoffs .

"Tony came up big for us with that shot, and then big John McCullough nails two free throws there at the end for us. We just really grinded this one out," said Hesperia coach Bobby Tossetti.

Singleton ended with 19 points, RaShawn Burrell had 13 points and 15 rebounds, and McCullough had 11 points.

The Scorpions are back home Friday against Palm Springs in the semifinals.

Adelanto 49, Pacifica Christian 45

At Santa Monica, for the first time in school history, the Saints have qualified for the CIF regional playoffs.

Adelanto held on for a four-point victory and punched its ticket to the CIF-Southern Section Division 3A semifinals.

Kyler Harvey led the offense with 18 points and eight rebounds.

Adelanto also got 11 points from Darrion Johnson, and Caijon Wolfe and Darren Atkinson each chipped in seven points.

The Saints (27-4) are on the road Friday against Price.

Montclair 59, Oak Hills 43

At Oak Hills, the Bulldogs’ season came to an end in the quarterfinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 4AA playoffs.

Oak Hills trailed by four at the start of the fourth quarter but were held to six points.

The Bulldogs end their season 22-7.

Arrowhead Christian 93, Victor Valley 84

At Redlands, the Jackrabbits’ season came to an end in the quarterfinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5AA playoffs.

Victor Valley ends its season 16-11.

Prep Boys Soccer

Oak Hills 1 (5), Chaparral 1 (2)

At Oak Hills, goalkeeper Bryant Sheffield came up with three saves in the penalty shootout to send the Bulldogs to the semifinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs.

Omar Vela, Ethan Burkel, Richard Angel, Mike Rodriguez and Nick Pascua each made their penalty kicks in the shootout.

Jason Arevalo scored Oak Hills’ lone goal of the game.

The Bulldogs host Ayala in the semifinals Saturday.

Prep Softball

Silverado 7, Apple Valley 2

At Apple Valley, Antuanette Dean went 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs in the Hawks’ season opener.

Levi Luna went 1 for 2 with two RBI and pitched four shutout innings in relief.

The Hawks (1-0) host Burroughs on Thursday.

Oak Hills 11, Adelanto 0

Alyssa Rodríguez hit a two-run double in the fifth inning to give the Bulldogs a mercy-rule victory.

Rodríguez ended the day going 2 for 3 with a solo home run, double and three RBI.

Hailey Corona pitched three innings, and allowed just one hit with seven strikeouts. At the plate, she was 1 for 3 with two RBI.

Jayden Foster pitched the two innings and allowed a hit; Alendy Aguilar went 2 for 2 with an RBI; and Jessica Boyd went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

The Bulldogs are home Thursday against Rim of the World.

Prep Boys Tennis

Hesperia 12, Granite Hills 6

At Apple Valley, the Scorpions opened the season with a victory over the Cougars on the road.

Hesperia got sweeps from the doubles teams of Christian Salas and Nick Olea (6-2, 6-2, 6-1), and Noah Stiber and Matt Vinson (6-0, 6-1, 6-3).

The Scorpions (1-0) next host Silverado.

Burroughs 9 (77), Victor Valley 9 (71)

The Jackrabbits lost their season opener by tiebreaker.

Isaac Ramirez and Ezequias Luna each one two sets in singles action, along with the doubles teams of Josue Pasillas and Tyreke Jones, along with Ezekiel Aguilera and Francisco Gontes.

Victor Valley (0-1) is at Oak Hills on Thursday.

Silverado 14, Apple Valley 4

At Victorville, the Hawks started the season with a victory at home over the Sun Devils.

Dylan Solis swept in singles action (6-2, 6-1, 6-2), along with the doubles teams of Cody Plant and Jaron Garcia (6-1, 6-1, 6-0) and Joshua Siquat and Juan Vergara (6-1, 6-1, 6-2).