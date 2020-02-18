Name: Albert Torres

Sport: Wrestling

School: Oak Hills

This week’s accomplishment: Torres earned the Upper Weight MVP award at the CIF-Southern Section Eastern Division Individual Championships on Saturday. The 195-pounder was one of 23 local wrestlers that placed in the top five of their weight class to advance to the CIF-SS Master Meet at Sonora High. Torres recorded five pins as he earned the 182-pound title. He took down Cathedral City’s Hector Haro at 3 minutes, 4 seconds in the championship match to seal his title.

Name: Athena Willden

Sport: Wrestling

School: Oak Hills

This week’s accomplishment: Willden took second place in the 131-pound division at the CIF-Southern Section Central Regional Championships on Saturday. Willden won three matches by pinfall, including two in under 51 seconds, and won in the semifinals by decision. She lost a 10-5 decision to Northview's Tiera Jimerson in the championship match. Willden was one of 18 local wrestlers that placed in the top eight of their weight class to advance to the CIF-SS Individual Championship tournament.