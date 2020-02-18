On Saturday, it was announced that the Miner boys earned the No. 7 seed in the Northern Section Division 2 playoffs. YHS is set to host No. 10 seed Oroville at home on Tuesday. The game begins at 1 p.m. at the Upper Field at YHS. Yreka came into the contest 10-7-1 overall, while Oroville was 5-12-2. The Lady Miners came away with the No. 8 seed in D2 and also hosted a game Tuesday. They took on No. 9 seed Las Plumas. The game begins at 3 p.m. at the Upper Field at YHS. Yreka is 7-6-2 overall, while Las Plumas was 9-9-3.

The Yreka High boys and girls soccer teams both came away with playoff home games for the first time in several years.

On Saturday, it was announced that the Miner boys earned the No. 7 seed in the Northern Section Division 2 playoffs. YHS is set to host No. 10 seed Oroville at home on Tuesday. The game begins at 1 p.m. at the Upper Field at YHS. Yreka came into the contest 10-7-1 overall, while Oroville was 5-12-2.

The Lady Miners came away with the No. 8 seed in D2 and also will host a game Tuesday. They take on No. 9 seed Las Plumas. The game begins at 3 p.m. at the Upper Field at YHS. Yreka is 7-6-2 overall, while Las Plumas was 9-9-3.

The results of both games can be be found online at the Daily News website by Thursday.

The winner of the boys game will face No. 2 seed Anderson, which has a first-round bye, on Thursday,

The winner of the girl's contest will move on to face top seed, University Prep, on Thursday.

Last week, both Yreka squads ended the regular season and Northern Athletic League play. Last Tuesday on Senior Night both Yreka squads won against Central Valley.

The Lady Miners dominated big time in as YHS went off for seven points in the first half and five in the second to earn the 12-0 victory over Central Valley

All the goals Tuesday were scored by seniors. Alysia McFall had four goals, while Maria Moroyoqui and Kayla Brown put up two goals apiece. Senior Morgan Frost, who normally plays goalie had a goal, as did April Hughes and Jamilex Buelna. YHS finished NAL play at 5-4-1 to end league play in third.

Thursday, YHS finished the regular season with a 4-0 road loss at West Valley, which finished the regular season second in the NAL at 8-2 and 14-5-3 overall.

The Miner boys downed Central Valley 5-0 last Tuesday, YHS scored three points in the first half and two in the second. Senior Mason Dancer, who normally plays goalie, led the team with two goals. Senior Nakiah Davis had a goal, as did sophomores Brandon Chavez and Jonathan De los Santos. Freshman Eduardo Mendoza and sophomore David De los Santos each had an assist apiece.

Thursday, Yreka tied West Valley at home 0-0. The Miners ended league play in third place with a 5-4-1 record.