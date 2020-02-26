It was the perfect day for some Coyotes baseball this past Sunday, as Cerro Coso took on College of the Desert in the first conference game of the season. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday but was delayed due to impending weather.

The Coyotes defeated the Roadrunners 9-7 after both teams went back and forth with scoring.

Head coach Justus Scott was happy with the win, especially because it brought the Coyotes back to a .500 record.

College of the Desert scored first in the first inning, after Spencer Dickinson singled to left field, scoring two after the ball got passed the Coyotes. Dickinson then scored to bring the Roadrunner’s lead to three.

COD allowed Coso to score two in the bottom of the first after Nick Erickson reached first off of an error that allowed Kevin Verduzco and Luigi Reyes to score.

The Roadrunners extended their lead to three once again at the top of the second after Brandon Zwiener homered with a man on base.

The Coyotes bats got hot in the bottom of the fourth, where they scored five to take the lead from COD. Zach Anderson doubled with a man on, scoring one, followed by a sacrifice fly hit by Michael Doerr that allowed Anderson to score. Tito Hernandez doubled to score another, followed by a single from Verduzco that pushed Hernandez home. The inning ended with a double by Erickson that put one more on the board for the Coyotes.

The Coyotes extended their lead in the bottom of the sixth after Verduzco doubled with two men on, with Hernandez scoring off the hit.

COD got its last runs of the game in the top of the seventh after Christopher Burke doubled with two men on, scoring both.

Cerro Coso scored its last run of the game in the bottom of the seventh after Hernandez doubled again, scoring one.

For the Coyotes, Verduzco led the team in hits at five, while Hernandez had the second-most at three.

As a team, Cerro Coso recorded fifteen hits and seven RBIs.

The Roadrunners were led by Joshua Hernandez with three hits, and as a team recorded ten hits and four RBIs.

On the mound, the Coyotes were led by Matt Chaves, who pitched for 6 1/3 innings, allowing nine hits and seven runs, walking two, striking out six.

Jacob Gregory came in to close for Coso, pitching 2 2/3 innings, allowing one hit and striking out one.

The Coyotes play again on Thursday against Victor Valley at 2 p.m., and again on Saturday against Mt. San Jacinto at 1 p.m.