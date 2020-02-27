Weed takes on Fall River in the Northern Section Division 6 title contest this Saturday at 7:45 p.m. at Shasta College in Redding.

The Weed Cougars took down top seed Redding Christian Wednesday night 52-42 to earn a trip to the Northern Section Division 6 title game. It will be the first time since 1989 that the Cougars have played for a section title.

Dallas Lane and Jivarqua Jordan-Foster had 13 points apiece in the semifinal contest for Weed, while Grant Lane finished with 12 points.

Weed, the No.4 seed, will face a familiar opponent in fellow Shasta Cascade League member Fall River, the SCL champs this season and the No. 2 seed. The Cougars lost to the Bulldogs in both league games this season. Weed downed Fall River to win the Bulldogs home Block F Tournament on Dec. 7, 46-43.

The D6 title game is set for Saturday at 7:45 p.m. at Shasta College in Redding. Weed improved to 20-4 for the year, while Redding Christian fell to 25-4 for the year.

An expanded story should be up later Thursday.