The Burroughs High School boy’s tennis team hosted Palmdale on Tuesday afternoon, notching a 16-2 victory, but then fell to Silverado on Thursday, 1-17.

Both the singles and doubles only lost one set during the Palmdale match. The singles were led by Jack Coppersmith and Tucker Anderson who both swept their Falcon opponents. Coppersmith had scores of 6-2, 6-2 and 6-4 and Anderson won 6-3, 6-0 and 6-0.

Carson Palomino in the No. 3 spot took two out of three sets 6-0, 1-6 and 6-2.

The No. 1 doubles team, Ted Mockler and Ryan Cooper, dominated their opponents in the first two rounds 6-0 and 6-0. They were subbed out in the third round by Wyatte Anderson and Diego Maguina who lost 4-6.

Logan Burnes and Bennett Wadley swept with scores of 6-1, 6-0 and 6-0. Andrew Sliva and Josh Fields also swept 6-0, 6-1 and 6-0.

The Silverado Hawks are the defending Desert Sky League Champions and they have another tough team this season, with four seniors leading the way.

The only point won by Burroughs was from the No. 1 doubles team, of Cooper and Mockler. They beat the Hawks No. 3 team 6-4 during their second-round but lost their other two sets 3-6 and 4-6. The Burros No. 2 doubles team, of Burnes and Wadley, lost 3-6, 0-6 and 4-6. Fields and Sliva lost their three sets 3-6, 2-6 and 1-6.

“It was a rough day for the singles players as they failed to win a set in the match,” said assistant coach Tim Higgins.

Coppersmith lost his sets 2-6, 2-6 and 1-6. Anderson lost his 1-6, 1-6 and 3-6 and Palomino lost his 0-6, 0-6 and 0-6.

Silverado brought a large JV squad, so the Burros JV team got to play a lot of tennis during the afternoon. Maguina and Rowan Jackson lost their sets 2-4, 1-4 and 2-4. Anderson and Tomas Ellis lost their sets 0-4, 1-4 and 0-4.

During the first week of March, the Burros will be at home against Granite Hills on Tuesday at 3 p.m., followed by an away game again Adelanto on Thursday at 3 p.m.