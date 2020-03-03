Tuesday

Mar 3, 2020 at 6:05 PM


Name: Chris Gutierrez


Sport: Soccer


School: Oak Hills


Grade: Junior


This week’s accomplishment: Gutierrez’s two headers gave the Bulldogs a jumpstart in the 4-0 victory over Marshall on Feb. 29, giving the boys program its first CIF-Southern Section championship in school history. Gutierrez subbed into the game and quickly made a difference in the Division 5 title game with a goal in the 31st minute. He struck again three minutes later to give Oak Hills a 2-0 lead.


Name: Emmy Sera


Sport: Softball


School: Victor Valley


Grade: Junior


This week’s accomplishment: Sera racked up 57 strikeouts in six starts for the Jackrabbits. She had a season-high 15 strikeouts in a 13-1 victory over Perris on Feb. 24, 13 strikeouts in a 2-1 victory over Orange Vista on Feb. 29 and 11 strikeouts in a 3-1 loss to Elsinore on Feb. 28. Sera avenged the loss to Elsinore in the championship game of the Temescal Canyon tournament the following day with five strikeouts and even hit a home run in the 6-4 victory.