CVC beats Taft in extra innings

The varsity baseball team host the Central Valley Christian Cavaliers on Friday night. The Wildcats came into the game with a five game unbeaten streak, unfortunately the Cavaliers put an end to that in a game that had to go to extra innings to decide a winner. The final score was the Wildcats 6 and the Cavaliers 7.

The Cavaliers got on the board first but the Wildcats had a quick response to take the lead back in the first inning. Jackson Berry got things going for the team when he hit a single to center field. Skyler Self was up next and took four straight pitches to be walked and reach base and move Berry to second. Chad Berry came up and was walked as well to load the bases for the Wildcats. Logun Clark smashed a ball to left field for a double and scored Jackson Berry and Self to take the lead.

Jacob Ellis was up to bat first in the second inning but was thrown out at first on a dropped 3rd strike. Ricky Posey got up to the plate and reached base on a walk, Eduardo Castro struck out for the second out of the inning. Posey is able to move to second on a wild pitch, Jackson Berry hit a line drive to right field and is able to reach base and scored Posey to make it 3-1 in favor of Taft.

Self was the next batter and was looking at a full count when Jackson Berry stole second, then proceeded to go ahead and steal third. Self took ball four and reached base. Chad Berry hit a line drive to left field for a double which scored Jackson Berry and Self. Clark came back to the plate and took ball 1 for the first pitch while Chad Berry stole third base. Clark fouled off the next pitch and then singled to the second baseman which scored Berry and made the score 6-1.

The Cavaliers scored three runs in the third inning and one more in the fourth to bring the score to 6-5. In the seventh inning, the Cavs tied the game up and the Wildcats were unable to get another run and sent the game to extra innings. Clark struck out three batters in the eighth inning to give his team a chance for the win but the Wildcats were unsuccessful in scoring a run. The Cavs were able to score in the ninth inning to take the lead and Taft could not answer and came up just short.

Clark was the leading hitter for the team going 3 for 5, Jackson Berry went 2 for 5 and Self went 1 for 3 at the plate. Chad berry and Jacob Ellis both went 1 for 4.

Chad Berry was the starting pitcher for Taft in this game and he threw 83 pitches over three innings to 19 pitchers. Berry allowed three hits, four runs and walked five and struck out four batters. Clark came in and pitched five innings and threw 66 pitches to 23 batters. Clark allowed four hits, three runs and struck out six batters. Moore came in for the final inning and threw five pitches to one batter and struck that batter out.

The Wildcats will be hosting the Garces Rams this Friday, so come out and show some support for the team.