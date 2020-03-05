The Weed Cougars moved on to the semifinals of the CIF State NorCal Division 6 playoffs Wednesday night with a 54-35 win over the South Fork Cubs in a game that was much closer than the score would indicate.

The Cougars, the No. 1 seed, played in front of a packed home crowd versus the No. 8 seeded Cubs in a first-round contest.

Weed had one of its coldest shooting nights of the year, but its defense kept the squad in the game until the Cougars found their shooting touch in the final quarter. The Cougars trailed 12-10 after a quarter of play and 26-24 at the half.

Nobody was hitting from outside and Weed missed a couple of lay-ups and putbacks to trail at the half.

Coach Robert West’s halftime chat with the lads fired them up. He told the team that if they didn’t play better “it will be the last 16 minutes of our season.” They took it to heart heading into the second half of play.

The Cougars played relentless defense, holding the Cubs to three points in the third quarter. Still, they scored only nine points themselves with some woeful free-throw shooting costing them. They shot 5-for-17 from the charity stripe in the first three quarters. Weed led 31-27 to start the fourth quarter.

Everything changed for the Cougars in the last quarter. The squad hustled up the court with quick outlet passes after defensive rebounds and got some breakaway buckets. They hit all three of their free throws. The Cougars knocked down a couple of 3-pointers as well. It didn’t hurt that three Cubs were playing with four fouls.

Weed senior guard Angel Nicholas broke the South Fork backcourt pressure and went the length of the court a couple of times for layup baskets. He put up eight points in the quarter.

The Cougars outscored the Cubs 23-8 in the fourth quarter.

After the game, coach West said he “asked the seniors to take over.” This included Grant Lane, who scored seven points in the final eight minutes and controlled the boards.

West lamented the 8-for-20 free-throw shooting on the night.

“I had them each shoot 200 free throws to get ready for the game,” he said. West chalked it up to “first-round jitters. We’ll play better Saturday night.”

Grant Lane led the Cougars with 17 points, while Nicholas had 15 points and gave Weed steady ball handling. Senior Tripp Rodriguez scored nine, with his six second-quarter points keeping the game close.

Senior Jivarqua Jordan-Foster had seven points, and senior Dallas Lane finished with six, with each hitting a three-pointer in the final quarter when the Cougars outscored South Fork 21-6.

The Cougars improved to 22-4 for the year, while the Cubs ended the season 15-13 overall

With the victory, Weed earned themselves a semifinal berth this Saturday night at 6 p.m. at home. The Cougars will play the winner of Thursday’s game between No. 4 seed Ferndale and No. 5 seed Stockton Christian.

This past Saturday, the Cougars won their first Northern Section title since 1989 with a hard-fought 49-47 victory against Fall River at Shasta College in Redding in the D6 championship contest.