The Burroughs High School boy’s tennis team hosted the Cougars from Granite Hills High School and took a 7-11 loss on Tuesday afternoon.

The Burros were hurt by the absence of No. 2 singles player, Tucker Anderson, who was sick and could not play. This caused head coach Kris Dickson to do a major reshuffling of the lineup, with players switching from singles to doubles and vice versa.

The No. 1 singles player, Jack Coppersmith, was able to take two out of three sets despite being hampered by a blister on his foot, according to assistant coach Tim Higgins. His scores were 3-6, 6-0 and 6-3.

Ted Mockler was moved from his normal doubles position to No. 2 singles where he picked up two wins, 6-3, 2-6 and 6-0. Diego Maguina was brought up from the JV team to fill in at the No. 3 singles spot and he lost 0-6, 0-6 and 0-6.

The No. 1 doubles team of Ryan Cooper and Carson Palomino got a pair of wins with scores of 0-6, 6-1 and 6-3.

Logan Burnes and Andrew Sliva, playing in the No. 2 position, lost their sets 2-6, 1-6 and 4-6. Bennett Wadley and Josh Fields at No. 3 doubles beat the Cougars’ No. 3 team 6-4, lost a close 5-7 set to the No. 2 and then lost their third set 0-6.

JV competition had Wyatte Anderson and Tomas Ellis losing a doubles set 3-4 and Ellis winning a pair of singles sets 4-3 and 4-3.

The Burroughs High School boy’s tennis teams next match will be on March 7, where the Burros will compete in the Hesperia Tournament.