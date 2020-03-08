They held CIF NorCal Division 6 playoff No. 4 seed Ferndale to single digits in each of the final three quarters and earned a 55-32 win that propelled them into a home championship contest Tuesday night against Ripon Christian.

Weed Cougars head coach Robert West didn't want a repeat of the first-round game with South Fork where the Cougars clung to a four-point lead after three quarters, so he told his team “we’re going to hang our hat on defense.”

Ferndale couldn’t handle the Cougars hair-on-fire defense that cut off driving lanes and held Ferndale’s leading scorer to seven points after he put up 30 in the Wildcat’s first-round win over Stockton Christian.

Nor could they handle Weed’s talented front-court, as Grant and Dallas Lane and Tripp Rodriguez scored 47 points and threw down a couple of slams.

Coach West started both Lane brothers in the game, a departure from his usual policy of starting Grant and bringing in Dallas off the bench. The strategy succeeded as Dallas scored 10 first-quarter points when Ferndale tried to double Grant in the paint

The Cougars led 15-11 after a quarter and lengthened their lead to 28-16 at the half, with Rodriguez putting up six second-quarter points. His drives to the hoop and Grant Lane’s play in the paint drew frequent Ferndale fouls, eventually fouling out the Wildcat’s top scorer and forcing their best big man to sit with four fouls.

The Cougar’s hyperactive zone defense cut off driving lanes and forced the Wildcats to shoot from outside where they only hit three three-pointers all night. Weed’s defense was tenacious while giving Ferndale only 11 free throws while taking 21 charity shots.

When Ferndale focused on Dallas Lane, Grant ran riot in the paint. He scored 13 points in the second half and controlled the boards as the Cougars ran away with the game to the delight of the boisterous crowd.

Weed’s defense never let up, holding the Wildcats to 16 second-half points and 32 on the night, Ferndale’s second-lowest scoring total of their season.

With their bigs racking up 47 of Weed’s 55 points, the backcourt didn’t need to score much. Guards Angel Nicholas, Jivarqua Jordan-Foster, and Tommy Pineda just needed to avoid turnovers and get the ball to the hot-shooting frontcourt, and that they did.

Grant Lane and Rodriguez delighted the crowd with fourth-quarter dunks minutes apart to put an exclamation point on the Cougar win.

Grant scored 19 points, as brother Dallas had three three-pointers and scored 17. Rodriguez added 11 points.

The Cougars improved to 23-4 overall, while Ferndale ended the year 20-12.

After the game, and before the result of the other semifinal between Fall River and Ripon Christian was known, West was asked if he had a preference in his opponent in Tuesday night’s home final.

“I’d like to play Ripon,” he said.

He got his wish. Ripon thrashed Fall River 70-49, a team the Cougars beat by 46-43 and 49-47 scores this year and lost to twice.

The Knights tied for the Trans Valley League title, went 25-7 on the year, and are ranked second in California’s division 6, behind only the top-ranked Cougars. Just the match-up you want in a title game.

The contest begins at Weed High School at 7 p.m.