Taft High loses games against long time rival Garces Rams with a score of 16-4.

The Taft High varsity baseball team hosted the once long time rival Garces Rams last Friday night. The Wildcats had a rough night and lost the game 16-4.

The Rams got off to a quick start and scored four runs in the first inning. The Wildcats answered back with three runs to keep the game close, until Garces scored another seven runs in the third inning. The Rams added another two runs in the fifth and Taft could only muster one run and it would be their last one of the game.

Jackson Berry had a hit and scored one run, Chad Berry had one hit and scored twice. Logun Clark had two hits and scored one run and had three RBI's, Reese Hammons had one hit, Kristofer Downey had a hit and an RBI.

The Wildcats used four pitchers in this game, Corbin Yaws, Jackson Berry, Chad Berry and Skyler Self. Yaws pitched three innings and threw 92 pitches. He allowed six hits, 11 runs and walked seven batters and struck out 10. Chad Berry pitched two innings and threw 43 pitches and allowed five hits, two runs and walked one batter and struck out three. Self pitched one inning and threw 39 pitches and allowed two hits, three runs, walked two and struck out two. Jackson Berry also pitched one inning and threw 19 pitches and struck out two batters.

The team will be at home again on Tuesday , when they will host the Templeton Eagles. The Eagles will come into the game bringing an undefeated record of 6-0 while Taft's record in 5-2. It should be an exciting game so come out and show the boys some support.