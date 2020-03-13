Baseball team wins in extra innings just before announcement is made

Taft College's spring sports season is on indefinite hold because of the coronavirus.

The California Community College Athletic Association announced late Thursday that all sports and practices will be halted indefinitely

The announcement came just a short time after the Cougar baseball team beat West Hills College in 13-Innings on a walk-off single.

"It's important that we look out for the well-being of our student-athletes," said Keith Curry, chair of the CCCAA board of directors.

Jennifer Cardone, CCCAA interim executive director, said the Board of Directors understands the effects this will have on student-athletes and said the CCCAA will be working to minimize those impacts to student-athlete eligibility for the CCCAA as well as the four-year college level.

"We regret the effect this has on our outstanding student-athletes and the hard work and dedication they've invested in their seasons," she said. "However, we feel it's in the best interest of our student-athletes to take this action."







