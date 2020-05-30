ADELANTO — After two seasons at the helm, Ghalee Wadood told the Daily Press on Saturday that he has stepped down as head coach of the Adelanto football team.

Wadood said the decision was tough to make, but it was in the best interest of his family.

“No, I don’t have any job lined up, it’s just about having some family and me time,” Wadood said Saturday shortly after breaking the news to the players. “With this quarantine, you had times to think and really put things into perspective. It was tough. It was hurtful. But I had to make a decision as to what was best for me and my family. It’s a sad day, but the kids are taking it as if they will be alright.”

When reached for comment Saturday, Adelanto Principal Ebony Purcell expressed her support of Wadood’s decision.

“I sincerely appreciate what he has done for the program. He is a wonderful man, coach, mentor and father. I wish him nothing but the best,” Purcell said. “I can’t say that I am jumping for joy with him leaving, but the turnaround this program has seen was amazing. I really appreciate the heart that he had for all of our students and teaching them that education is the key to a successful program.”

Prior to Wadood taking over, the Saints had just 10 wins in program history. Now Adelanto, thanks to two deep postseason runs, has 33 wins in program history.

In his first season as head coach, Wadood led the Saints to a 9-1 record and the CIF-Southern Section Division 13 championship in 2018.

Last season, Adelanto claimed its first-ever Desert Sky League championship with a thrilling 42-28 victory over Silverado in the season finale.

The Saints were well on the way to competing for a second-straight CIF-SS championship last season with a 41-0 shutout with 9:20 left in the third quarter against Orange Vista in the Division 12 semifinals.

But the quest for another title came to an abrupt end after CIF-SS officials ruled the game a double forfeit after a fight between players led to members from both sidelines rushing onto the field.

The moment forced a premature end to the game.

The CIF-SS’s ruling stated that most of each team’s players were ejected “with the exceptions of 5-6 members of the Adelanto football team who remained on the sidelines.”

With the ruling, El Monte won the CIF State title, its first championship since 1930.

“I’m always going to find the positive,” Wadood told the Daily Press shortly after the ruling last November. “I will teach my kids to be better because of this. This is the best lesson I could have asked for because now we are a better program.”

But in his two years as head coach, Wadood’s biggest victories have been seeing 10 of his players this season receive scholarships to continue

Earning the program’s most notable scholarship was running back Marshawn Buchanan, who is currently attending Washington State University after graduating from high school early last December.

“The biggest accomplishment was seeing the plan we had coming in come to fruition,” Wadood said. “Football was the easy part. But the academics and getting kids to college is what makes me feel good. Just being able to overcome the stereotype of Adelanto, and a lot of the kids put in the work and they were rewarded.”

With the free time this summer and next fall, Wadood isn’t quite sure what he will do.

“I haven’t really thought about it yet,” Wadood said. “I will still be around for the kids and continue to help them with taking care of their classes and their recruiting process.”

Jose Quintero may be reached at 760-951-6274 or JQuintero@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DP_JoseQ.