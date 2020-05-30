Weed Cougar basketball player Dallas Lane will join his twin brother Lane on the College of the Siskiyou Eagles men's basketball team.

A few weeks after Lane announced his plans to stay in Weed and play at COS, his brother announced he too would join the Eagles.

Dallas, a 6-feet-5 inch post and forward, is excited to have the opportunity the opportunity to continue to play the sport he loves close to home.

“You gotta be able to love what you do most and push forward to achieve what you want,” he said. Dallas said he believes playing for the Eagles will “open doors for me.”

He was born in Mount Shasta and raised in Big Springs.

COS head coach Kyle Heath said it’s nice to add another local player to the mix. Last season, true freshman Kody Bauman, a Mount Shasta High graduate, earned Golden Valley All-Conference honors. Fellow Mount Shasta grad Jett Snure also showed promise.

Dallas brings good size and solid athletic ability and also has the ability to shoot the three-pointer, Heath said.,

To coach Heath, this “will stretch defenses out and help others to be able to drive and get to the rim.”

Dallas was a key component on a deep Weed Cougars squad that won the school's first Northern Section boys hoops title since 1989.

He averaged 9.9 points per contest, with 4.9 rebounds per game. He scored 10 or points per game 13 times last season, including a season-high 22 points against Loyalton on Dec. 5.

Heath likes the toughness Dallas brings and how he can defend bigger guys and defend in the post.

“When Weed beat Redding Christian he was able to defend their 6’9 big kid and keep him from getting to his spots and kept him off the glass,” Heath recalled,” So I think that’ll translate to the college level and the big guys we’ll play against. I like guys who play bigger than they are and I think Dallas has that in him.“

Heath likes how Dallas stepped up during big games for Weed and his desire to help his team and do what was asked of him.

“He’s a solid, respectful young man from all my interactions with him and talking to coach (Robert West and others in the community,” Heath said.

Coach Heath said he can’t wait to get Dallas and his brother Lane “in the gym and start working with them. Very excited to add Dallas to our hoops family.”

Weed finished the year 23-5 overall and won its first Northern Section title since 1989 when the defeated. Fall River at Shasta College in the NSCIF D6 title game 49-47 on Feb. 29. The Cougars went on to the CIF Norcal Championships in D6 and made it to the title game before falling to Rippon Christian on March 10.