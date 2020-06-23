RIPON — Ripon senior quarterback Aaron Wood was as shocked as anyone when Bill Belichick popped up on his computer screen and talked about the Ripon football team.

Belichick was one of the numerous star presenters for the 2020 Record Best of Preps ceremony, and he announced the Ripon Football team as the Men’s team of the year after the Indians won the Division IV-AA state title.

"That is really cool, actually because that is someone who led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowls and he is announcing that we are the best high school team of the year," Wood said. "I find that really cool."

The Indians won their final 10 games of the season last year and finished in a three-way tie for first place in the Trans Valley League, on their way to a section title championship and then a state title by defeated Highland of Palmdale 31-28 when Nathan Valdez nailed a 36-yard game-winning field goal.

"I think those kids last year earned it," fifth-year head coach Chris Mussemann said. "They worked super hard. They accomplished a ton. I would have actually been a little shocked if they didn’t, to be honest with all that they accomplished. They earned it."

Winning the award was a moment of happiness for Ripon as they waited through the coronavirus to begin team summer workouts. That moment came Tuesday morning as the Indians’ attention turned to the 2020 season.

"I think everybody was excited to be able to get out of the house and do something, especially as a team," senior running back Austin Bonilla said. "We all want to be out here. The coaches want to be out here. We want to be out here with each other."

Mussemann referred to Tuesday’s practice as a "sign of hope", especially for the seniors on the team, like Wood and Bonilla, that didn’t know if they would be able to play in their final season.

Ripon had to make its first practice work amongst COVID-19 restrictions, just like every team in the county. Upon entering the field, players had their temperatures taken. Coaches wore face masks when possible and social distancing was mandatory. But after a championship season, the Indians recognize the importance of building team chemistry early in the summer.

"It’s essential. It is part of the reason why we were able to go so far in the playoffs," senior linebacker Simon De Freitas said. "When you start getting into those week 13, week 14, week 15 you really have to love the guys that you are around, and I really feel like we have that this year."

The Indians open the 2020 season at home against East Union on August 21, with goals of repeating as state championships. And even after one practice, Mussemann believes his team has the necessary pieces to accomplish that.

"We got some kids back from last year’s team," Mussemann said. "We graduated a ton of seniors that played a lot, but there was a core group of juniors on that team that contributed a lot. I think that is a good place to build and the experiences they had with that team and how that team came together I think will help this group."

