Dwayne McClendon signed with NAIA program Cumberland University of Cumberland, Tennessee, while Bishop Thomas signed with Park University, an NAIA school located in Gilbert, Arizona.

McClendon, a forward from Hammond, Indiana, ‪averaged 15.8 points and six rebounds per contest last season and was a two-time all-conference selection in the Golden Valley Conference

He led the GVC in scoring as a freshman. Thomas, a point guard from Chico, averaged 8.5 points, 5.3 assists and four rebounds per game. he was an All-Conference selection as a freshman and led the GVC in assists in his to seasons with the Eagles.

“Both of these guys came in and worked hard and earned everything they got from day one,” COS head men’s basketball coach Kyle Heath said. “Very happy for them that they got a scholarship and get to continue their education and careers at the next level.”

Heath added that both were key players for the Eagles and will be very hard to replace.

“I’m sad I don’t get to coach them ever again but also happy and proud to be a small part of their stories,” he said. “ I know they’ll both be successful at the next level and with whatever they do in life.

Heath said that McClendon was a leader that competed every day.

He was a scholar athlete both his seasons as well,” Heath said, “Very coachable and liked and respected by all his teammates. He’s what I would hope/wish for in every player in our program.”

On the court, heath said that Dwayne was a player that could score anywhere on the floor.

He shot nearly 40 percent from 3-pint range in his time at COS and was an 80 percent free-throw shooter.

Thomas was a leader on the court for COS, Heath said.

“He had a knack for coming up big when we needed him the most,” Coach heath said, This included hitting multiple game two years with the Eagles.

“He’s the type of young man who other people gravitate towards,” Heath said. “Typical of most good point guards. Off the court a great kid too. Went to class never had any issues off the court. Another kid I wish I could have in my program every year.”