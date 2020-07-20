VICTORVILLE — For the first time in state history, the prep football season will be played in winter and champions will be crowned in early spring.

After months of uncertainty over whether 2020-21 prep sports would be played, the CIF office made a highly anticipated announcement Monday on how schools will proceed with the upcoming seasons.

The governing body for high school sports in California announced all fall and winter sports seasons will be pushed into 2021 as the coronavirus continues to surge across the state.

"We are continuously monitoring the directives and guidelines released from the Governor’s Office, the California Department of Education, the California Department of Public Health, and local county health departments and agencies as these directives and guidelines are followed by our member schools/school districts with student health and safety at the forefront," the CIF office said in Monday morning’s statement.

On March 12 the CIF office canceled the state basketball championships scheduled for that weekend, and then on April 3 pulled the plug on spring sports, cutting short final seasons for every senior across the state.

Working under the assumption that virus cases lessen over the next several months, the revised calendar calls football teams to hold first practices on Dec. 14 and first games on Jan. 8. The season will end on March 12, with the postseason starting the following week. Section championships will be played April 9 and 10, followed by the regional or state football playoffs scheduled for April 17.

"I’m just glad the dates are out and there is no more uncertainty on whether we will start up in September, November or January," said Keron Jones, who will enter his second season as Silverado’s head coach.

Silverado, and every other football team, would have been in the final days of the summer program. Teams were originally given clearance to start practices with players in helmets next week.

"It’s going to be tough on everyone," Jones said. "Everyone is going to have to make big sacrifices, especially when we start practicing during Christmas break."

With the start date for football, and every other fall sport — including cross country and girls volleyball and tennis — being pushed into 2021, there will be significant overlap for the winter and spring sports.

"I’m just happy they didn’t say forget the whole thing and we would not have any sports this year," said University Prep Athletic Director Joe Zimmerman. "I’m glad we have a chance to do this, but it is going to be a nightmare. This whole thing has been a nightmare for schools and families. So the first thing I will do is send out an email to our coaches and ask how we want the schedules to look and build from there."

Instead of starting the soccer and basketball seasons in late November, those sports will run concurrently with spring sports.

The soccer season will start on Feb. 27, basketball on March 12, and baseball and softball on March 19.

Girls and boys tennis will be intertwined, with first serves on Feb. 22 and March 1, respectively.

Additionally, CIF is suspending several bylaws for this season only, the statement reads.

In an unprecedented move, high school athletes will be allowed to compete simultaneously with club teams during the season of their sport.

However, each CIF section office, or school district, can instill its own restrictions.

Earlier this year, Pasadena-Marshall was disqualified from the Division 4 boys Soccer Regional a day after beating Oak Hills in the semifinals because one of their players competed with an outside club during the season.

As a result of the ruling, Bellflower was awarded the regional title. Days prior, Oak Hills beat Marshall in the CIF-Southern Section Div. 5 championship game.

Here is a list of when each sport will be allowed to play its first game, as well as the final day of scheduled state championships.

Girls volleyball (Dec. 19 - March 20)

Cross Country (Dec. 26 - March 27)

Football (Jan. 8 - April 17)

Girls tennis (Feb. 22 - June 5)

Soccer (Feb. 27 - June 5)

Boys tennis (March 1 - June 5)

Wrestling (March 5 - June 12)

Basketball (March 12 - June 19)

Swimming (March 13 - June 5)

Baseball/softball (March 19 - June 26)

Golf (March 20 - June 23)

Track & field (March 20 - June 26)

Jose Quintero may be reached at 760-951-6274 or JQuintero@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DP_JoseQ.