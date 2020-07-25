Burroughs 2020 graduate AJ Celestine will be playing basketball for Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa.

“We couldn’t be more proud of him and his accomplishments during this pandemic,” Celestine’s mother, Jennifer Quinton, said in an email.

Celestine played for the Burroughs High School boys varsity basketball team during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons as a forward. He also played football and baseball for Burroughs during his underclass years, according to Maxpreps.

Celestine recorded a whopping seven 3-pointers during the Burros’ matchup against the Dos Pueblos (Goleta) Chargers during the Ventura Tournament during the middle of the 2020 season.

“AJ is having a great year. Even in games he isn’t on, what he has been doing, everyone is going to know you can’t leave him open,” said head coach Scott Hansen after Celestine’s performance against Barstow in December of 2019.

The Burros made it to the first round of the CIF Southern Section 2020 Boys Basketball Championships — Division 3A Playoffs, but fell to Adelanto, 49-38.

Celestine also played for travel club Next Level Basketball Lab.

According to FeildLevel.com, Celestine verbally committed to OCC on July 9. According to their website, FieldLevel is an athletic recruiting network that helps athletes find the right teams, and coaches find the best athletes for their rosters.

Uncertain future

The California Community College Athletics Association announced in a press release on July 9 that the CCCAA board of directors approved the implementation of its contingency plan that would shift all fall sports into the spring season.

“The most ambitious was the Conventional Plan, which kept all sports except men’s and women’s basketball in their traditional places on the calendar,” the press release reads.

Orange Coast College is in the Orange Empire, though it is unknown at this time when the men’s basketball season will officially begin.