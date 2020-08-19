There are a lot of 'unwritten rules' in baseball — and there shouldn't be.

This morning, Twitter was full of great conversation and debate surrounding Monday’s San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers game. Debate sparked surrounding the unwritten rules of baseball and whether they should exist.

Here’s the scenario: the Padres have a seven run lead in the eighth inning. Bases loaded with a young guy at the plate who is starting to really heat up — Fernando Tatis Jr. The count is 3-0. The guy on the mound, Juan Nicasio, walked the two previous batters as well.

Now, obviously we wouldn’t be having this conversation if Tatis took the next pitch — like the third base coach wanted (Tatis said later that he missed the sign).

Instead, he swung away and belted his 12th home run of the season (his first grand slam) while bringing the Padres’ lead to 11 runs.

Rangers manager Chris Woodward was vocal about the grand slam, citing the “unwritten rules” of baseball and “I don’t like it, personally.”

So, let’s talk about it.

Baseball has many unwritten rules. For example, don’t bunt to break up a pitcher's no-hitter, don’t steal if your team has a sizable lead, and, I guess, don’t swing at a 3-0 pitch with the bases loaded and a seven-run lead in the eighth inning.

All of these have glaring flaws. Who decides what a sizable lead is? Does it vary from team to team? Inning to inning? Season to season? How can a league have unwritten rules that rely so heavily on constantly changing variables?

It just … can’t.

Let’s change just one of the variables and say Tatis abided by the unwritten rules and took the pitch. Instead of a 3-0 count, the count is 3-2 because Tatis takes two pitches.

Tatis now has to swing unless the ball is in the dirt, regardless of the score. So he’s swinging or he’s being walked, and the No. 2 batter is up who happens to be four-time All-Star Manny Machado.

In this scenario, it’s a lose-lose for Tatis.

And I get it, I do. Even at a young age, we’re taught in baseball about the mercy rule. Even at the high school level is the mercy rule implemented in some sports. It’s ingrained in our brains from the minute we pick up a Wiffle ball.

Though, I would argue that sportsmanship can still exist without the existence of such nuanced unwritten rules. This isn’t Little League we’re talking about, it’s the big leagues, after all. The Show!

To further my point that this isn’t about sportsmanship, Nicasio threw behind Machado in retaliation, while Tatis apologized after the game. Nicasio was suspended for three games as a result, and was appealing the suspension as of this writing. Woodward as manager was suspended one game and sat out Tuesday.

“I know a lot of unwritten rules… but I was kind of lost at this one,” Tatis said, adding that he would learn from the experience.

I should mention, Tatis stole third while being up 6-0 during Tuesday’s game. Which breaks another unwritten rule.

But sports are changing as we know it. Whether it be because of COVID-19 and the lack of in-person events, or the addition of technology to the game that allows for better reviews, they’re changing.

Perhaps as a part of change, we can toss some of the unwritten rules, too.