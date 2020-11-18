Monday’s announcement of coronavirus restrictions by Gov. Gavin Newsom has left the future of high school sports for the 2020-21 school year in limbo.

“[I]n today’s COVID-19 press briefing, Governor Newsom and Dr. Mark Ghaly from the California Department of Public Health disclosed that the release of updated youth sports guidance has been postponed. Therefore, the current guidance remains in effect, and CIF competitions are not allowed until new guidance is provided,” the CIF-Southern Section said in a press release Monday.

Burroughs High School, Immanuel Christian and Trona High School were all less than one month away from sending volleyball teams to their first scheduled tournaments, and football practice was supposed to start Dec. 14, with Burroughs hosting Palmdale to open the season Jan. 8.

BHS Athletic Director Michele Lazaro said Tuesday that she is waiting for an official update from CIF-SS with further explanation, specifically regarding the Fall season. ICS and THS both compete in the CIF Central Section, which released the same statement as the Southern Section, copied from the CIF state office in Sacramento.

“We are working with the league trying to give our students opportunities to be active in the sports that they love,” Lazaro said. “Our coaches and teachers are working overtime to make it work in these conditions, and it is commendable that they are there for the kids. We couldn’t ask for more.”

She also said that some practices need greater numbers in order to hone in skills, something that doesn’t look as likely now with the new directive. A waiver may help with this, but unless Kern County is in the orange tier, practicing in larger groups may not happen.

For now, both the school district and the league will have to wait until more guidance is given by the Governor.