The California Interscholastic Federation announced a halt on full team practices and competition for youth sports Tuesday.

“Due to the continued surge in COVID-19 infections, the California Department of Public Health has postponed the issuance of its updated youth sports guidance. [A]ll full practice and competition start dates are officially on hold until updated guidance is issued,” the CIF press release reads.

New guidance from the CDPH is not expected until after Jan. 1, 2021.

“Since the beginning of October, we have been actively working with the California Department of Public Health trying to get a plan approved for return to play for education-based athletics,” Rob Giwod, CIF Southern Section Commissioner, wrote.

In addition, CIF is “removing” all regional and state championship events from the “Season 1” sports calendar.

“By canceling regional and state championship events, more student-athletes will have the opportunity to participate in a longer season, rather than a truncated season with regional and state post-season play for a limited number of schools,” the press release reads.

Specifics regarding the changes that BHS will face due to the new announcement is unknown at this time. The press release states that individual schools will be allowed to determine which sports they allow on campus, as long as it follows county and state guidelines.

“On Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, when we have a better sense of the overall situation at that time, I will update you on the status of Southern Section championships for fall sports,” Giwod wrote.

Anthony Barnes, the BHS boys and girls cross country coach, was at practice when the announcement to cancel the postseason was made by CIF.

Bryce Hill, one of the team’s runners, made it to the 2019 state meet and looked forward to a return this year, according to Barnes.

“We will just have to reevaluate and see what we are capable of doing,” Barnes said.

Hill hit a personal record during his 2019 state showing and finished in ninth place overall in the 5K, with a time of 15:36.60. The event had 210 athletes competing.