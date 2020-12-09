Ridgecrest rider Bronx "Da Bomb" Benadom, 10, finished in first place in the Southern California State Finals Grand Prix in Perris, California earlier in November.

“It takes an entire team to make this dream a reality. Thanks for this crazy but amazing year and I won’t disappoint going into 2021,” Benadom said.

The USA BMX Grand Prix 10 intermediate race got off to a rocky start, but Benadom and a few other riders were able to push through.

Specifically, one of the riders got out to an early lead over the pack, but “Da Bomb” was able to overtake him on the first turn, cutting inside, forcing the other rider out.

After creating a gap, Benadom stormed ahead, earning his win.

“[I] would like to thank God, without him, none of this would be possible, for my dad and mom for being the factory parents they are, for my extended family and friends for always believing in me and supporting me and my Viking race team,” Benadom said.

“I also need to give a special thanks to my coaches Avalanche Training (Richie Anderson) and Christian Ransomer for helping me with all my on and off track training.”

Benadom has been competing in USA BMX racing for a few years. Last year he finished in first place in the 8 novice group during the Golden State Nationals in Bakersfield, where he competed alongside his younger sister, Alexis.

USA BMX uses criteria for each rider, including age, gender, proficiency and size, which allows those 5 and under to compete.

In order to move into the intermediate class, as “Da Bomb” has over the last year, a rider must win 10 races. Intermediate riders can move into an expert class after 20 wins.

Benadom said that he would not have been able to compete without the support of local sponsors: Ryan’s Auto Glass, IWV Construction, Jim Charlon Ford, Sierra Auto Wrecking, AVIS Rent A Car, Cordell Construction, Campbell’s Heating and Air Conditioning, RAD Custom Graphics, ODI grips, SPY, OGIO, VEE Tires, Go Pro, Ryno Power and Factory Effex.